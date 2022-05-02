TODAY: Fun, lunchtime entertainment returns to downtown Dayton at Courthouse Square

Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton is the place to be at lunchtime as outdoor seating and free live entertainment returns as part of Downtown Dayton Partnership’s The Square is Where programming.
The entertainment begins today, May 2, but an official kickoff party is planned for Friday, May 6. No programming will be scheduled during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5.
The Square is Where runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday on Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Visitors are welcome to pick up lunch or order delivery from local eateries or purchase food from on-site mobile vendors.
“Our downtown workforce is returning to the office, and we’re so excited to have them back at The Square Is Where,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “The ample seating, games, and live entertainment make Courthouse Square a great place for downtown office workers to catch up with friends and coworkers they may not have seen while working from home.”
Here is a look at the programming offered every weekday through the end of September:
- Music Mondays – Request your favorite songs from a live DJ
- Trivia Tuesday – Answer questions and compete prizes in weekly trivia games
- Big Game Wednesday – Play a game of giant checkers, Connect 4, or cornhole with friends
- Second Thursday of the month – Name that tune for five in a row with Music Bingo
- Third Thursday of the month – Space Three offers lunchtime fitness classes for Tone it Thursday
- Fridays Live – Enjoy your lunch hour to the tune of a different live band each week
You can stay up to date with special events all summer long on The Square Is Where webpage. The site also features a downtown lunch map with all of the locations open during lunch hours for meals, drinks, and treats. Or, take a spin on the Lunch-O-Matic to let luck choose your menu for you.
Special giveaways will take place throughout May to celebrate the return of The Square Is Where. For more information, follow Downtown Dayton Partnership on social media or visit online at downtowndayton.org.
