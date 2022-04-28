TONIGHT: Wright State’s Big Lens Fest spotlights student films

“Stowaway” - Directed by Ben Hollinger

“The Law of Change” - Directed by Adam McVay

“More Than Words” - Directed by Nathan Schubert

Combined Shape Caption Ella Price's "Michael and the Dragon" is among the films screened in Wright State's Big Lens Film Festival. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Ella Price's "Michael and the Dragon" is among the films screened in Wright State's Big Lens Film Festival. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Conveyor” - Directed by Joey Larkin

“Blue Rock Cracking” - Directed by Adam McVay

“Michael and the Dragon” - Directed by Ella Price

“And By Happy” - Directed by Brendan Borden

“We Live Alone” - Directed by Ella Price

“Normal Norman” - Directed by Derek Szklany

“Drown” - Directed by Ben Hollinger

“It’s our year-end celebration of creation,” Bolden added. “It’s a celebration of our Motion Pictures students and their accomplishments as well as a thank you to the Dayton community. All of our films receive some level of support from the community, whether it be actors, locations, food, props, wardrobe, vehicles, etc. Nothing we do really gets made without the community.”

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Films will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $10.