United Way presents ‘Stronger Together’ concert at Levitt Pavilion

Donations can be made online by texting the message “strongfamilies” to 91999, or by visiting Dayton-UnitedWay.org. Families in need of assistance can call 211, United Way’s local helpline, or visit Dayton-UnitedWay.org and click on Get Help Now to search local available resources.

In case of inclement weather on Friday, the concert, featuring opening act Rude Scholar, will take place Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St.