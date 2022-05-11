dayton-daily-news logo
X

United Way presents ‘Stronger Together’ concert at Levitt Pavilion

Deron Bell Band is the headliner of the United Way's "Stronger Together" concert May 20 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Deron Bell Band is the headliner of the United Way's "Stronger Together" concert May 20 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
32 minutes ago

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is hosting “Stronger Together,” a free concert to support families featuring the funk stylings of Deron Bell Band, Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion.

The organization’s Strong Families initiative particularly keeps families from falling behind.

“We know that families without stable housing are more likely to experience unsafe living conditions, overcrowding, increased stress, and exacerbated mental health issues — all social determinants that dampen long-term health outcomes for our residents.” says Tom Maultsby, President & CEO of United Way, in a release. “Our two-generation approach ensures families stay in their homes, become financially stable, and help their children succeed in school.”

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for this event where we can celebrate how we are stronger together. The past few years have taught us that to move forward as a caring community we must align, collaborate, and take the first step, UNITED,” reports Jonathan Duffy, Executive Director, Mission and Ministry for Kettering Health and UWGDA Board Member, in a release. “We hope everyone has the opportunity to come out and join us.”

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Donations can be made online by texting the message “strongfamilies” to 91999, or by visiting Dayton-UnitedWay.org. Families in need of assistance can call 211, United Way’s local helpline, or visit Dayton-UnitedWay.org and click on Get Help Now to search local available resources.

Explore46 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces summer lineup

In case of inclement weather on Friday, the concert, featuring opening act Rude Scholar, will take place Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St.

In Other News
1
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
2
Rock band Drive-By Truckers to perform at Dayton Masonic Center
3
FREE FILMS: Family Summer Film Fest coming soon at The Neon
4
Contemporary Christian group, Phillips, Craig and Dean, committed to...
5
Human Race presents farewell gala honoring artistic director

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top