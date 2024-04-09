Voices of America Country Music Fest releases daily music lineup, will be filmed for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown

“We are so excited to finally announce this year’s daily lineup — a truly amazing roundup of fantastic artists,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors. “Our top priority is bringing the best possible experience to our festival goers — we are getting there with even more surprises in store in the coming months.”

Here is the full lineup:

THURSDAY

MAIN STAGE: Blake Tyler, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Mac, 7 p.m.; Larry Fleet, 8:30 p.m. and Ernest, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY

WHISKEY JAM STAGE: Ian Harrison, 1:30 p.m.; Logan Crosby, 2:30 p.m.; Tanner Adell, 3:30 p.m. and Chase McDaniel, 4:30 p.m.

MAIN STAGE: Bryan Martin, 2 p.m.; Dee Jay Silver, 3 p.m.; Kylie Morgan, 4 p.m.; Cooper Alan, 5:30 p.m.; Chase Matthew, 7 p.m.; Lauren Alaina, 8:30 p.m. and Jason Aldean, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

WHISKEY JAM STAGE: Jonathan Hutcherson, 1:30 p.m.; Emily Ann Roberts, 2:30 p.m.; Aidan Canfield, 3:30 p.m. and Jake Worthington, 4:30 p.m.

MAIN STAGE: Shaylen, 2 p.m.; DJ Slim McGraw, 3 p.m.; Lily Rose, 4 p.m.; Michael Ray, 5:30 p.m.; Brian Kelley, 7 p.m.; Brett Young, 8:30 p.m. and Keith Urban, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

WHISKEY JAM STAGE: Will Jones, 1:30 p.m.; The Castellows, 2:30 p.m.; two more to be announced

MAIN STAGE: Redferrin, 2 p.m.; DJ Slim McGraw, 3 p.m.; Drew Green, 4 p.m.; Maddie & Tae, 5:30 p.m.; Priscilla Block, 7 p.m.; Russell Dickerson, 8:30 p.m. and Sam Hunt, 10 p.m.

Each day of the festival, the gates open at 1 p.m. New this year is the Whiskey Jam Stage which is supported by the festival’s new partnership with Nashville’s Whiskey Jam.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Returning this year, the festival will once again be filmed for a full episode of Hot 20 Countdown, one of CMT’s most-watched shows. Viewers will be able to catch exclusive interviews and performances from the grounds of the festival,” states a release from the VOA Country Music Fest publicity staff.

Other things happening at the festival during the four days include multiple food vendors, onsite activations from some of the festival’s partners, including Anheuser Busch, CELSIUS Energy Drink, G&J Pepsi, B105, CycleBar and Stretchlab and a giant merch tent.

Organizers said they expect the festival to sell out.

How to go

What: Voices of America Country Music Festival

When: Aug. 8-11, 2024

Where: Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Tickets: Available online, ticket prices range from single-day passes at $59.99 through VIP tickets for $1,529. Check website for various packaging. General admission parking is $36 and VIP parking is $72 daily.

More: voacountrymusicfest.com