Wednesday at the Rose: Lake Street Dive brings new member to town

Combined Shape Caption Lake Street Dive, (left to right) Rachael Price, Mike Calabrese, Bridget Kearney, James Cornelison and Akie Bermiss, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Lake Street Dive, (left to right) Rachael Price, Mike Calabrese, Bridget Kearney, James Cornelison and Akie Bermiss, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The discography

Lake Street Dive, which is known for blending vocal jazz, blue-eyed soul, contemporary pop and other styles, self-released its debut, “In This Episode…” (2006), and the follow-up, “Promises, Promises” (2007). The group signed with Signature Sounds Recordings, which released “Lake Street Dive” (2010).

“Fun Machine” (2012 EP) and “Bad Self Portraits” (2014) followed on the label. For “Side Pony” (2016), LSD moved to Nonesuch Records, which also released the full-length, “Free Yourself Up,” and the companion EP, “Freak Yourself Out,” in 2018.

LSD has placed four songs in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart. “Call Off Your Dogs” and “I Don’t Care About You” reached number 24 and 29, respectively, in 2016. Two years later, “Good Kisser” peaked at number 12 and “Shame, Shame, Shame” topped out at number 24.

“Obviously,” LSD’s most recent album, was completed before the pandemic but Nonesuch moved the planned release date of fall 2020 to March 2021. This was the second LSD project for Bermiss, who ended up writing or co-writing more than half of the songs on the record.

“That was another terrifying moment,” Bermiss said. “I was like, ‘Are you sure you want to use the songs I was part of?’ I was definitely scared about it but it worked out super well.”

Combined Shape Caption Lake Street Dive, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 17, releases its third EP, “Fun Machine: The Sequel” (Fantasy Records) on September 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Lake Street Dive, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 17, releases its third EP, “Fun Machine: The Sequel” (Fantasy Records) on September 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Fresh covers

“Fun Machine: The Sequel,” LSD’s third EP, is set for release by Fantasy Records on Sept. 9. It’s the thematic follow-up to the 2012 EP, “Fun Machine” and has covers of songs by female artists like Shania Twain and Bonnie Raitt.

“We listen to a lot of music together on tour or we’re suggesting different records to each other to check out,” Bermiss said. “Out of all that, we made a playlist of new songs to cover. We all shared this comprehensive playlist and we listened to it to see which ones we got excited about. We started sharing ideas about how to cover them until we were like, ‘This sounds like it could be a ‘Fun Machine’-style album.’ Then, we got to work.”

The vinyl version of “Fun Machine: The Sequel,” releasing Dec. 9, has bonus covers of the Beatles’ “Dig a Pony,” “Two of Us” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

“We were just going to do an EP but we had a few Beatles songs we did during the pandemic,” Bermiss said. “We literally filmed it on a rooftop like their rooftop session. It sounded pretty cool and we hadn’t released it so we decided it would be fun to put that on the vinyl. It all kind of flows together when you hear it.

“We’re slowly folding songs from ‘Fun Machine’ into our set and figuring out how to reproduce them live,” Bermiss added. “We’re doing a lot of shows and enjoying the new music. We’re excited to be playing again and doing a full tour. The vibe now is sort of getting back to business as usual but also bringing some new ideas with us.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Lake Street Dive with special guest Madison Cunningham

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $23.50-$53

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Artist info: www.lakestreetdive.com