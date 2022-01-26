WEEKEND EVENT GUIDE: Comedy, film, music and more

The work is available to view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free, no tickets required. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

2) Earthquake

On February 10, Earthquake will be in Los Angeles for the All Star Comedy Jam, where he’ll share the stage with Shaquille O’Neal, Mo’Nique, Bill Bellamy and others. Before that, the product of Washington, D.C. will be back in town for performances at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. Show times are 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $37 to $47. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

3) Dead of Winter

The music of the Grateful Dead is receiving two nights of love during Dead of Winter at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. The music festival has Arrows of Neon and Great Northern String Band on Friday and I Dig Pig and Terrapin Moon on Saturday. Music starts around 7 p.m. each night. Cover starts at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 per day in advance, $15 for a two-day pass. Admission is $13 at the door each night. Call 937-717-0618 or visit www.motherstewartsbrewing.com.

4) Night of 1000 Harlee’s

It has been a decade since Hamilton native Harlee Rainz started making a name as a drag performer. Now, it’s time to celebrate that staying power with Night of 1000 Harlee’s at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, on Saturday, Jan. 29. Rainz cohosts the evening with Armani Divine. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite Harlee Rainz looks. Cost: Reserved seats are $15 and $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Roast from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a 9 p.m. show. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

5) A Century of Cinema

Caption The historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg will offer “A Century of Cinema," a 12-month series beginning Dec. 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption The historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg will offer “A Century of Cinema," a 12-month series beginning Dec. 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The 1938 comedy “Bringing Up Baby” was originally planned for the first of two Katharine Hepburn-themed installments of A Century of Cinema, a new series at Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. “Bringing up Baby” is unavailable so the featured film at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 is now 1940′s “The Philadelphia Story.” The film stars Hepburn with Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart, who won his only Academy Award for this role. Host Doug Sorrell shares stories, photographs, film clips and more before each screening. Cost: $5. A Century of Cinema, which is supported by a grant from Culture Works, presents “The African Queen” on February 16. Call 937-530-8013 or visit www.myplazatheatre.com.

6) Sabbath

Tribute bands are a big draw in venues throughout the United States. JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, is one local venue leaning into that audience. With four such shows booked in February, it’s only fitting JD Legends should close out January with a tribute show dedicated to one of the architects of heavy metal. Sabbath: Black Sabbath Tribute performs on Friday, Jan. 28. Cost: Tickets start at $10. Hollow: A Tribute to Alice In Chains will also perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

7) Greg Hahn

Greg Hahn has a unique approach to comedy, which isn’t surprising considering his past. He grew up in Florida and, after playing college basketball, did three years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps followed by one year of reserve. He has appeared on late night network television and “Star Search” and has been a regular on the syndicated radio program, “The Bob & Tom Show.” Hahn returns to Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $20. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

8) “The Princess Bride”

The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton is saying, “As you wish,” with its next offering of Dayton Dinner Theater. For the uninitiated, that quote is from “The Princess Bride,” which is the featured film at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan 30. This unique event features live jazz music and dinner from Brock Masterson at 6 p.m. followed by the movie screening. Cost: $35. Next up is “Caddyshack” on Feb. 6. Doors open at 5:45p.m. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Explore Arts groups proceed with caution as COVID cases surge

9) The Termites

The Termites were one of the city’s most beloved cover bands for years and years, entertaining local fans with favorite rock ‘n’ roll tunes from the past. The group announced it had broken up in 2018 but it appears that’s no longer true. The Termites are now promoting its first show of 2022, a performance at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge 1645, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Call 937-866-4931 or visit miamisburgmoose1645.com.

10) Micro Wrestling

JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, has established itself as one of area’s busiest live music venues. Of course, there is always time to program something outside of the ordinary. That’s the case when JD Legends welcomes in Micro Wrestling on Sunday, Jan. 30. This program features Lil Show, Heavy Metal Mario, Little Miss and Disco Dom and other athletes, all measuring in at less than five feet tall. Cost: Tickets start at $10. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.