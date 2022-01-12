WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Comedy, theater, film and more

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 30. Cost: $18, $20. Season tickets are available. Call 937-424-8477 or visit www.daytonplayhouse.org.

If you’re looking to remodel your home in 2022, Greater Dayton Home Show has professionals in kitchens, heating and air, bathrooms and other areas to help you get that done. The event returns for a second straight weekend at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16. Home show hours at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $6. Visit montcofair.com/event.

It has been a long, winding road for Winger since the band was formed by Kip Winger (vocals, bass) in 1987. While there have been periods of inactivity, the core of the group remains founding members Reb Beach (guitar, keyboards), Paul Taylor (keyboards, guitar) and Rob Morgenstein (drums). The hard rock band, setting sail on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in February, returns to the area for a concert at BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Special guests Firehouse will also perform. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package. 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com.

The local community theater company formerly known as Dare 2 Defy Productions opens a new season under a new name, TheatreLab Dayton. Artistic director Mackensie King and executive director Philip Drennen recently announced the rebranded company’s first show, “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World.” The original musical, which features an all-local cast, is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 19 through 22. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $28 to $53. theatrelabdayton.org. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Michael Blackson lived in West Africa until he was 11 so the teenage immigrant to the United States never imagined he’d be a touring stand-up comic with credits in films like “Coming 2 America” and “Next Friday.” Blackson, who was a 19-year-old assistant manager at a Domino’s in Philadelphia when he did his first open mic, is in town for three sets at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, on Sunday, Jan. 16. Show times are 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Single tickets aren’t available for this show; only two-and four-person tables. It’s $96 for tables of two, $192 tables of four. VIP packages are available. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

The Dayton Battle of the Bands was scheduled to begin at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 13 with performances by the Luv Locz Experiment, Intergalactic Space Force, Seth Gilliam & The Fake News and Mojo Power. However, the first show has been moved to February 24. Week One now begins on Thursday, Jan. 20 with performances by Stringus Khan, Christopher Heider and Steven Gregory & Cody Curtis. Music begins at 7 p.m. Participants are rated on scores from a panel of judges and audience votes, with each week’s winner advancing to the finals on Saturday, Feb. 26. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

The age-old struggle between men and women takes center stage when Metaphorically Speaking hosts an evening of spoken word performances. “Battle of the Sexes” is presented at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Cost: $34.97 general admission, $49.97 premium admission and $99.97 VIP admission. Visit acemetaphor.shop.

Twice a month, Doug Sorrell hosts “A Century of Cinema” at Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Each event includes a film screening plus a session where Sorrell shares stories, photos, film clips and more. The next film in the series is “Dirty Harry” starring Clint Eastwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Cost: $5. “A Century of Cinema,” supported by a grant from Culture Works, focuses on Katharine Hepburn next month with “Bringing Up Baby” on February 2 and “The African Queen” on February 16. Call 937-530-8013 or visit www.myplazatheatre.com.

While the Bobcat Goldthwait show on Sunday, Jan. 16 has been postponed to a later date, there will still be live stand-up comedy at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, this weekend. The club welcomes in Mat Alano-Martin on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15. The Indiana native cut his teeth playing in punk rock bands before transitioning into comedy in his mid-30s. He is releasing his first stand-up special in 2022 as well as his third comedy album. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, hosts its next installment of Dayton Dinner Theater at 6 p.m. “The Wizard of Oz” is the featured film in this unique screening event that also features live jazz music and dinner from Brock Masterson. Next up in the Dayton Dinner Theater series is “The Princess Bride” on January 30. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

