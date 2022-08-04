BreakingNews
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
Win Downtown Dollars by supporting downtown’s Black-owned businesses

Twist Cupcakery's Cake in a Jar treats have become especially popular during the pandemic.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago

In recognition of Gem City Black Business Month, the Downtown Dayton Black Business Challenge is underway.

As part of the challenge, downtown visitors are encouraged to patronize Black-owned businesses, make a purchase, and submit a receipt for the chance to win a prize.

“We are proud of all our locally owned downtown businesses, but it’s especially exciting to see so much growth downtown in our community of Black-owned businesses,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “We strive to create a downtown that offers equitable economic opportunity for all Daytonians.”

ExploreSeltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday

Four winners will be chosen each Friday in August to win $25 in Downtown Dollars, which can be redeemed at more than 80 businesses across downtown. At the end of the month, one grand prize winner will receive $100 in Downtown Dollars. To enter, shoppers need only take a photo of themselves patronizing a Black-owned business, or a photo of a receipt from a purchase made at a Black-owned business and text it to 937-668-7227. Each picture taken at a unique participating business counts as one entry. You can find a map of eligible businesses on the Black Business Challenge webpage.

The Downtown Dayton Black Business Challenge is one of many events planned for this year’s Gem City Black Business Month. Visit the Launch Dayton website for a full listing of events happening Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Registration for events, most which are free and open to the public, is available at https://launchdayton.com/events/gem-city-black-business-month/.

ExploreNew Dayton tap room expected to open in September

Gem City Black Business Month provides educational, cultural and social events to support, connect and celebrate Black businesses. This is the second year for the event in Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

