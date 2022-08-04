Win Downtown Dollars by supporting downtown’s Black-owned businesses

Explore Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday

Four winners will be chosen each Friday in August to win $25 in Downtown Dollars, which can be redeemed at more than 80 businesses across downtown. At the end of the month, one grand prize winner will receive $100 in Downtown Dollars. To enter, shoppers need only take a photo of themselves patronizing a Black-owned business, or a photo of a receipt from a purchase made at a Black-owned business and text it to 937-668-7227. Each picture taken at a unique participating business counts as one entry. You can find a map of eligible businesses on the Black Business Challenge webpage.

The Downtown Dayton Black Business Challenge is one of many events planned for this year’s Gem City Black Business Month. Visit the Launch Dayton website for a full listing of events happening Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Registration for events, most which are free and open to the public, is available at https://launchdayton.com/events/gem-city-black-business-month/.