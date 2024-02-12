Wing Warz Competition returns to Dayton at new venue

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Wing Warz competition started last year when Baxter and Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, was ready to settle their debate of who had the best wings. When it came to delivering the best wings, Baxter won the overall judge’s vote and Earnest won the people’s vote.

Baxter clarified for this year’s competition each judge will get a vote and then the people’s vote will count as one vote. The person with the most votes out of five will win. Judges this year include Ask a Fat Guy, Devanna Washington, Dre Newton and Tae Winston.

“I need that flavor to be down to the bone, Washington said. “Honestly, to me as a judge I can say the biggest deciding factor is more than likely going to be the plain.”

Washington, also known as Chef Vonn, is the owner of Kiss the Chef.

The competition will cover five categories: Hot, BBQ, Plain, Garlic Parmesan and chef’s choice. For $20, ticket holders will be able to try their wings and vote on their favorites.

“The only reason we’re not doing it at The Arena again is because we want to give a spotlight to different bars,” Baxter said. “This bar is a black-owned bar as well. Not a lot of people know about this bar, but the people around here.”

If you’ve never been to Bleachers, you can expect a very diverse environment that’s family oriented during the day and a sports bar in the evening. They often showcase local talent by having live entertainment like bands and comedians.

Smith, Baxter and Mitchell are excited to be a part of the competition to shine some light on all three of their businesses.

“For small businesses like us we’re known in certain areas, but everybody throughout the city of Dayton and surrounding cities don’t know us,” Mitchell said.

The Wing Warz Competition is from 2 to 7 p.m. at Bleachers Sport Bar and Grill, located at 4317 Linden Ave. in Riverside. The competition is expected to begin around 3 or 3:30 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors in the main bar area where people can enter for free.