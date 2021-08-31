WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 fall music festivals you won’t want to miss

Headliners: Kygo, Illenium, Madeon, 24 Goldn, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Channel Tres, Elderbrook, Two Feet, Chelsea Cutler

Electronic and hip-hop music lovers have a two-day ticket with 28 performers who will be playing at Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium (formerly MAPFRE Stadium). The festival will have another stop with a fresh lineup in Charlotte, N.C., in October.

Caption Erykah Badu is scheduled to appear at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. FILE/GETTY IMAGES Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Sept. 10-12: Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago

pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Headliners: St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Flying Lotus, Thundercat

More than 40 musicians and major names in indie rock will take the stage Sept. 10, 11 and 12 at Union Park in Chicago. Organizers recently announced individuals attending will either need to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 24 hours each day they will be attending.

Caption Metallica is scheduled to perform at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. FILE/GETTY IMAGES Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

Sept. 23-26: Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville

louderthanlifefestival.com

Headliners: Korn, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostmane; Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Skillet, Pennywise

The Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville is slated to have some epic rocking over four days thanks to headliners. One major name — Nine Inch Nails — recently announced they were cancelling their appearance. Organizers announced Disturbed, Volbeat and Atreyu would be added to the lineup.

Sept. 24-26: Lost Lands Music Festival, Legend Valley

lostlandsfestival.com

Headliners: 12th Planet, Adventure Club, Armnhmr, Atliens, Barely Alive, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Boogie T, Delta Heavy, Diesel

The exact quote from Billboard magazine says it all, “The ballsiest, most brutal DJs and producers at a three-day dinosaur-themed music festival in Ohio called Lost Lands.” Held in Thornville at Legend Valley, the bass and house music will be pumping and thumping loud enough to hear from space. Not really, but it will feel like it if you’re there. Presented by artist Excision, this is a festival curated for EDM music lovers.

Oct. 8-9: Hocking Hills Music Festival

www.hockinghillsmusicfestival.com

Headliners: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse, Rebirth Brass Band, Cedric Burnside, The Brothers Comatose, Dead Horses, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, The Wonderfool, Yarn, Rainbow Girls, Sunny War, Parker Louis, DAWNA, Hocking River String Band

The Nelsonville Music Festival has been postponed to 2022, but organizers have said to save the date for early October for the Hocking Hills Music Festival — a joint production from the Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam. There are plenty of camping options to embrace the outdoor fall weather and make it a weekend connecting with nature and music.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.