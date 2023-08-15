YWCA Dayton’s 2024 Women of Influence nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the 26th class of YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence.

Since 1998, YWCA Dayton has set aside one day to recognize and honor women in the Dayton community who display the following three attributes:

  • Committed to furthering the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
  • Provide leadership in their community.
  • Give back to the Miami Valley region through their time, talent and/or resources.

Honorees are selected by a volunteer Women of Influence Committee. Nominations can be submitted by or for an individual or an organization. Self-nominations are also accepted. Nomination deadline is Friday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

The 2024 Women of Influence Awards luncheon will be held Thursday, March 14 at the Dayton Convention Center.

To nominate someone or for more information, visit ywcadayton.org.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

