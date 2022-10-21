Zombies shake up Shakespeare at Sinclair

Sinclair Community College provides a mash-up of Shakespeare and zombies with the aptly titled “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)” Oct. 21-29.
Written by Melody Bates and directed by Gina Kleesattel, the play concerns the famous lovers navigating a world in which death isn’t necessarily the end. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, “R&J&Z” pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror.
“‘R&J&Z’ combines Shakespearean sensibility and language with campy comedy,” said Charles Larkowski, who portrays Friar Lawrence. “The show begins with the final scenes from ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but then veers off into an alternate reality. I think even Shakespeare buffs will agree the writing is pretty seamless.”
Sinclair promises the play will be a ‘bloody good time’ but says it is not intended for children or the faint of heart.
“Everyone should know that, yes, there is violence, blood and gore that are definitely appropriate to the season, but done in a comic book fashion,” Larkowski explained.
The cast consists of Tanner Henry as Romeo, Faeryn Bass as Juliet, Deangelo Powell as Mercutio, the aforementioned Larkowski, Diesel Weatherly as Tybalt, Anna Senyk as First Searcher, Lizzie Salata as Second Searcher, Tracie Puckett-Knight as Apothecary, Gage Recker as Balthazar, Kamilah Noaks as Paris’ Page, Colin Drayer as Prince Escalus, Ethan Harris as Paris/Boy, Emma Campbell as Lady Capulet, Kiri Olsen as Lord Capulet, Derek Dunn-Melvin as Lord Montague, Sierra Ward as Friar John, and Athena Shurtleff as Rosaline/Nurse.
Kleesattel’s artistic team includes set/props design by Scott Kimmins, costumes by Ashley Rutkowski, lighting/sound by Dan Brunk, and fight choreography by Gary Minyard.
“This show is technically very challenging with set, costumes, props, lighting, (and) sound all playing essential roles,” added Larkowski. “I’ve had a ball.”
HOW TO GO
What: “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
When: Oct. 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29 at 7 pm; one Sunday matinee at 2 pm on Oct. 23. ASL Interpreted performances Oct. 23 at 2 pm and Oct. 27 at 7 pm.
Cost: Adults $18, students/seniors $15. Tuesday Student Madness tickets cost $10 for any student.
Tickets: Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.
