Zombies shake up Shakespeare at Sinclair

“Everyone should know that, yes, there is violence, blood and gore that are definitely appropriate to the season, but done in a comic book fashion,” Larkowski explained.

The cast consists of Tanner Henry as Romeo, Faeryn Bass as Juliet, Deangelo Powell as Mercutio, the aforementioned Larkowski, Diesel Weatherly as Tybalt, Anna Senyk as First Searcher, Lizzie Salata as Second Searcher, Tracie Puckett-Knight as Apothecary, Gage Recker as Balthazar, Kamilah Noaks as Paris’ Page, Colin Drayer as Prince Escalus, Ethan Harris as Paris/Boy, Emma Campbell as Lady Capulet, Kiri Olsen as Lord Capulet, Derek Dunn-Melvin as Lord Montague, Sierra Ward as Friar John, and Athena Shurtleff as Rosaline/Nurse.

Kleesattel’s artistic team includes set/props design by Scott Kimmins, costumes by Ashley Rutkowski, lighting/sound by Dan Brunk, and fight choreography by Gary Minyard.

“This show is technically very challenging with set, costumes, props, lighting, (and) sound all playing essential roles,” added Larkowski. “I’ve had a ball.”

HOW TO GO

What: “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

When: Oct. 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29 at 7 pm; one Sunday matinee at 2 pm on Oct. 23. ASL Interpreted performances Oct. 23 at 2 pm and Oct. 27 at 7 pm.

Cost: Adults $18, students/seniors $15. Tuesday Student Madness tickets cost $10 for any student.

Tickets: Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.