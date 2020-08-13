Facing state-mandated 10 p.m. curfew, Century Bar moves up its opening times

A state-mandated 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants, designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, has taken a deeper bite into sales of pubs and establishments trying to regain their financial footing following a forced shutdown of dine-in and bar service.

At The Century Bar, sales had plunged to only about one-quarter of what they had been before the coronavirus pandemic, and after the 10 p.m. sales curfew was established, sales dropped even further, to about 15 percent of pre-pandemic levels, Century Bar co-owner Diane Spitzig told this news outlet.