Familiar Americana: Dayton Art Institute showcases dozen Norman Rockwell paintings

Aside from visiting “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion,” which will be open to the public through Feb. 13, 2022, visitors will have the chance to browse through other focus exhibits, like “Photography Through Time,” on view through Oct. 31; “Spotlight on Africa: Gifts from Dianne Komminsk,” on view through Nov. 14; “Formless Form V: The Calligraphy of Ronald Y. Nakasone,” on view through Jan. 23, 2022; “Beyond the Woodblock,” on view through Feb. 6, 2022; and “Within Reach of All: Early Dayton Photography,” on view from Nov. 19 through Feb. 6, 2022.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the major special exhibition “Ralston Crawford: Air + Space + War” will open to the public and be on view through Jan. 23, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to bring original works by Norman Rockwell back to the Dayton Art Institute,” said DAI director and CEO Michael R. Roediger. “This exhibition, along with the upcoming Special Exhibition ‘Ralston Crawford: Air + Space + War’ and the museum’s other Focus Exhibitions, will offer the community a wonderful activity for the holiday season.”

General admission to the Dayton Art Institute is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 years of age and older), $5 for students (18 years of age and older with an ID) and children between the ages of seven and 17. Admission is free for children six years of age and younger and museum members. General admission includes access to all focus and special exhibitions.

The Dayton Art Institute, located at 456 Belmonte Park North in Dayton, is open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More information about the “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion” focus exhibition and the Dayton Art Institute can be found by visiting www.daytonartinstitute.org.