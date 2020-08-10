FINALLY: Repairs complete, Tank’s Bar & Grill unveils reopening plans

Tank’s Bar & Grill, which had pushed back its July reopening plans to make some unexpected HVAC repairs, will start reopening in phases this week, according to owner Debra Tankersley.
“It is finally happening,” Tankersley said.
The popular Dayton pub at 2033 Wayne Ave. had been scheduled to reopen for curbside service on July 22, then move toward reopening its dining room a couple of weeks later. But failure of an air-conditioning unit in the Tank’s kitchen, along with problems with the restaurant’s phone lines, delayed those initial reopening plans, Tankersley said last month.
Now, with repairs complete, Tank’s owner said the restaurant will reopen for curbside service Wednesday, Aug. 12. Two days later, on Friday Aug. 14, online ordering and delivery by Uber Eats will be added. Dine-in service will be added soon.
During this week’s soft reopening, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but will expand soon to Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tankersley told this news outlet.
“The menu has been revised somewhat, but most things are the same, and of course, breakfast is available anytime,” Tankersley said. “We added a few new items also.”
For updates on timetables and other developments, check out the Tank’s Bar & Grill Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TanksBarandGrill or its web site at TanksBarAndGrill.com.