GET ACTIVE: Outdoor adventure experience returns to Dayton after 2-year hiatus

Experience

Climbing, paddling, fishing, cycling, or slacklining – guests can try their hand at one or all of the many activities available at OutdoorX.

All equipment is provided as well as brief instructional information. From the tot track to the mountain biking loop there are activities for the young and young at heart on land or on water.

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

For those who want to stay close to the action, campsites are also available Friday and Saturday night free of charge. Tent and vehicle camping sites will be available along the lagoon while campsites for small trailers will be available along the lake.

Compete

Festivalgoers looking to add to their trophy case can register for one of the many competitions held during the weekend-long event.

If the Ohio River Road Runners Club’s 12-hour endurance run isn’t your thing, perhaps maneuvering through the water in the kayak cross or SUP cross competitions would be better.

With Big Air and Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve, the DockDogs National Sportsmen Series Competition is a favorite event for the furry competitors and spectators alike.

In addition, anglers can test their skills at the National Association of Professional River Anglers Super Wade Challenge.

“Even if you aren’t participating, the competitions are a lot of fun to watch,” York said.

Enjoy

You don’t need to break a sweat to enjoy the festivities as there are opportunities to play spectator, shop or just relax.

Festivalgoers can admire the skills of daring BMX riders as they soar through the air and fearless slackliners as they perform tricks high above their heads. Local outdoor clubs will be on hand to connect outdoor enthusiasts with the resources they need to get active. New and used gear will also be available for purchase.

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

For those more interested in refreshments and relaxation, there will be a full lineup of regional music acts to enjoy as well as a wide variety of food trucks on site. OutdoorX is also a waste-free initiative, so guests are encouraged to bring their own non-glass cup to use throughout the day.

For more information, including a link to participant release forms, visit https://outdoorx.metroparks.org.