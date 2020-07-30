Golden Corral strips signage from Dayton-area restaurant it still lists as ‘temporarily’ closed

Two weeks ago, both the Beavercreek and Dayton Mall-area Golden Corrals shared the same classification on the restaurant chain’s web site: “Operations temporarily suspended.” But while the Beavercreek location at 2490 Commons Blvd. reopened its doors to the public on July 20, the Golden Corral restaurant at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. has been stripped of all of its signage and shows no indication it will reopen anytime soon as a Golden Corral.

Another location at 6611 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. reopened even before the Beavercreek restaurant did. The Golden Corral at 3350 Village Drive in Franklin just off the I-75/U.S. 122 interchange has retained all of its signage but remains dormant. A sign on its door “To our loyal guests” advises them that the chain has “made the difficult decision to suspend all operations until the CDC recommends that it is safe to re-open for business. ... We look forward to being able to serve you again soon.”