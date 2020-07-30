Golden Corral strips signage from Dayton-area restaurant it still lists as ‘temporarily’ closed

There appear to be some clear-cut local winners and losers in the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant-reopening sweepstakes, which has seen more than half of the nearly 500 Golden Corral restaurants spring back to life nationwide.
Two weeks ago, both the Beavercreek and Dayton Mall-area Golden Corrals shared the same classification on the restaurant chain’s web site: “Operations temporarily suspended.” But while the Beavercreek location at 2490 Commons Blvd. reopened its doors to the public on July 20, the Golden Corral restaurant at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. has been stripped of all of its signage and shows no indication it will reopen anytime soon as a Golden Corral.
Another location at 6611 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. reopened even before the Beavercreek restaurant did. The Golden Corral at 3350 Village Drive in Franklin just off the I-75/U.S. 122 interchange has retained all of its signage but remains dormant. A sign on its door “To our loyal guests” advises them that the chain has “made the difficult decision to suspend all operations until the CDC recommends that it is safe to re-open for business. ... We look forward to being able to serve you again soon.”
Messages left for Golden Corral officials Wednesday and Thursday regarding the fate of the Miami Twp. and Franklin locations, as well as for the Golden Corral at 1740 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield, have not yet been returned.
Many of the reopened Golden Corral restaurants, including the Miller Lane and Beavercreek locations, have stepped back from the full buffet-style of service to a cafeteria-style service model. “Still endless helpings, only now we serve you,” Golden Corral officials say on the company’s web site. The reopened restaurants also offer curbside takeout.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Golden Corral was founded in 1973 and operated nearly 500 restaurants nationwide prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to bring our teams back to work and re-open our restaurants as soon as it’s appropriate in compliance with state and local mandates,” Golden Corral officials said on the restaurant chain’s web site.
Lance Trenary, CEO of Golden Corral, said in a video posted June 20 on the company’s Facebook page that the chain was reopening three to four restaurants each day. The chain keeps a list of reopened restaurants on its web site at www.goldencorral.com/open-restaurants.