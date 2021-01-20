Gyro Palace shuts down after nearly 2 decades in Riverside

Two other Dayton-area restaurants that share the “Gyro Palace” name — one in Miamisburg across Ohio 741 from the Dayton Mall, and one on Brown Street near the University of Dayton — are not affiliated with the Riverside restaurant, employees at both locations said over the weekend, and both of those restaurants remain open and operating.

Gyro Palace opened in December 2001, serving a variety of Greek, European and Middle Eastern dishes.