Indulge in Irish beer at St. Patrick’s Day beer crawl in downtown Tipp City

Always Blooming Flowers of Tipp City

Bodega

Browse While Books

Chaffee’s Brewhouse

Fox & Feather Trading Co.

Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co.

Harrison’s Restaurant

Living Simply Soap

Tony’s Bada Bing

Mauk Cabinets by Design (the event’s check-in location)

Midwest Memories

Project Believe

Royal Crest Agency

Sam & Ethel’s

Zack Jacob’s State Farm Insurance

Sugden’s Furniture

Main Street Financial - Thrivent

Tipp City Eagles

Tippecanoe Gazette

VFW

Downtown Tipp City hosted a St. Patrick's Day-themed beer crawl on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event featured an impressive roster of beer and non-alcohol related fun at numerous downtown businesses and attendees were able to stroll around, sampling beers in each shop and restaurant. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The check-in location for the event will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design, at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. Your ticket to this beer crawl includes a free souvenir cup and 10 tastings of exclusive and unique Irish-style Ohio craft beers.

Tickets to the beer crawl are $30 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and to maintain proper social distancing during the event.

WANT TO GO?

What: First Friday St. Paddy’s Day Beer Crawl

Where: Downtown Tipp City, on Main Street

When: Friday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $30

More info: Facebook