It’s Taco Day every day next week with new Taco Week promotion

Meadowlark’s Taco Week will be a showcase of several different types of taco — the melt-in-your-mouth braised meat taco, the famous San Antonio puffy taco, the griddle-laced cheese and squash taco, and more. CONTRIBUTED

By Alexis Larsen, Contributing Writer

The last themed food week in 2020 organized by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is upon us and it highlights one of the most perfect dishes — the mighty taco.

“We decided to do Taco Week because there are so many fun and delicious varieties of tacos. People really enjoy tacos and our restaurants come up with some creative ways to enjoy tacos,” MVRA president Amy Zahora said. “These themed weeks have really helped the restaurants increase business during the week and touch new customers.”

More than a dozen restaurants are participating in the event, which runs Nov. 7-14. Here’s a look at the participating restaurants and the dishes they will be serving.

Amber Rose Restaurant

1400 Valley St., Dayton | 937-228-2511 or www.theamberrose.com

What’s on the menu: Reuben taco, fish taco carnitas, taco carnitas nachos

Archer’s Tavern

9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville | 937-401-1015 or https://archerstavern.com

2030 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-291-1015 or https://archerstavern.com

What’s on the menu: Adrian’s street tacos: Choose from asada steak, enchilada chicken, or bangin' shrimp served with Mexican corn vegetables. Fish tacos: Tilapia on three flour tortillas served with Southwest vegetable mix, cilantro, Baja sauce and a choice of a side item.

Dewberry 1850

1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-223-1000 or https://dewberry1850.com

What’s on the menu: Pepper jack chipotle braised chicken taco: Crispy corn tortilla, chipotle braised chicken, lime crema, onion and cilantro, queso fresco. Mushroom Fajita Taco (Vegetarian): Flour tortilla, fajita-style mushrooms, onions, & peppers with pico de gallo, cheddar and crispy fried jalapenos. All tacos served with house-made roja and verde salsas.

The Dock

250 W. Main St., Enon | 937-864-5011 or www.thedockenon.com

What’s on the menu: Two fish tacos with tilapia and cilantro lime cream

ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro

What’s on the menu: Honey fried chicken tacos: honey fried chicken with housemade pickles, radish, and cilantro garlic aioli in flour tortillas.

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 or www.elmeson.net

What’s on the menu: Marcos fish tacos: sauteed fish, flour tortillas, lettuce, tomato, mango avocado sweet chili salsa. Caribbean Chicken Tacos: Three tacos with sauteed chicken, flour tortillas, napa cabbage, pineapple mango salsa. Pork Belly Tacos: Three tacos with napa cabbage, pineapple, cilantro, cotija cheese and miso ginger sauce

Elsa’s

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | (937) 294-9210

Elsa’s East, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | (937) 252-9635

Elsa’s South, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | (937) 439-3897

Elsa’s on the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | (937) 938-7372

www.elsas.net

What’s on the menu: Choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chorizo or pork carnitas. Add $.50 for Fajita Chicken or Steak and $.25 for soft tacos. The cost is $3.15 for one taco, $9.25 for three tacos and $17.95 for six tacos.

The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-859-7759 or www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

What’s on the menu: Two beef soft tacos with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | (937) 222-2892 or www.jays.com

What’s on the menu: Chef’s selection of seared fish in a grilled soft corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, pico de Gallo, spiced lime sour cream and cilantro.

Meadowlark Restaurant

5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | (937) 434-4750 or www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com

What’s on the menu: Meadowlark’s Taco Week will be a showcase of several different types of taco — the melt-in-your-mouth braised meat taco, the famous San Antonio puffy taco, the griddle-laced cheese and squash taco, and more.

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-806-3105 or www.mrborostavern.com

What’s on the menu: Taco Pizza

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 or https://gotonicks.com

What’s on the menu: Fish Tacos Blackened Mahi Mahi, fresh pico de gallo, mixed greens, cilantro, and a queso blanco cheese sauce. Served with Nick’s chips and slaw.

Romer’s Bar & Grill

4439 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook | 937-848-7676 or www.romersbar.com

What’s on the menu: Fish Taco Wrap: Southern-fried lightly breaded Atlantic Cod with Cheddar and Jack Cheese wrapped w/lettuce

Smiths' Boathouse Restaurant

439 N. Elm St., Troy

(937) 335-3837 or http://smithsboathouse.com

What’s on the menu: Thai glazed short rib street tacos. Slow roasted short ribs, with an Asian-inspired glaze. Topped with a honey ginger slaw and served in three warm corn tortilla shells.

