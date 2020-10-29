JUST IN: 2nd location of Vandalia cafe and bake shop to open next week in Kettering

One Warehouse 4 customer welcomed the announcement in a Facebook comment that he “met and proposed to my wife at the Vandalia location, and we now live just minutes away from the new location. Very exciting!”

Warehouse 4 owner Ben Neely told this news outlet in July that he purchased the former bank property "a couple of years ago and sat on it a bit. It turned out to be an excellent location. It sets up really well for us.”

Neely and his family-owned firm bought Warehouse 4 in Vandalia in August 2015 with the idea of expanding the brand in the Dayton area.

“The business has gone so well in Vandalia,” Neely said in July. “Our customers have been so supportive.” And a healthy portion of his Vandalia shop’s customers live in Kettering and other suburban areas in the southern half of Montgomery County, the owner said.

In October 2019, the Vandalia Warehouse 4, located at 335 S. Dixie Drive, was ranked third on a Yelp list of 100 Best Coffee Shops in Ohio.

Yelp Ohio identified businesses in their coffee shops category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews, according to cleveland.com, which partnered with Yelp to release the rankings. The list took into consideration reviews from the entire state of Ohio.

To keep up to date about both the Vandalia cafe and the new Kettering location, check out www.facebook.com/Warehouse4Coffee.