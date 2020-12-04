JUST IN: Big changes in store for Dayton Beer Company’s kitchen, menu

Significant changes are coming fast in the pizza kitchen/restaurant portion at Dayton Beer Company, which has a new name, new oversight, and a grand opening next week.
The Dive @ DBC, formerly known as Second Street Pizza, will make its formal debut at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, with an emphasis on scratch-made food with the highest quality ingredients, Dayton Beer Company founder Peter Hilgeman said Friday, Dec. 4. DBC had been partnering with the nearby Brixx Ice Co. to operate the kitchen, but the food service is now under full DBC management.
“With the elevating of our downtown property and our ongoing expansion with the distillery, cocktail bar, rooftop and event space; we felt the need to elevate our kitchen as well,” Hilgeman said. “Bringing the management under DBC has been in the works or a while now, and we found an excellent chef in Desmond Keane to elevate our food offerings and expand our menu into the future.”
Hilgeman said The Dive @ DBC will offer “a streamlined and better overall experience for our patrons.”
The new food service will “start simple with high-quality pizza, subs, and salads,” but the menu will expand throughout 2021 as the craft brewery opens its rooftop bar and its event space, Hilgeman said. Soon, the customers of the adjacent Dayton Barrel Works Artisans Distillery will be able to order food from The Dive @ DBC, although that option won’t be available right away.
Keane, who previously worked at Salar Restaurant and Lounge in Dayton’s Oregon District and at Caddy’s Tap House in Beavercreek, said he wants to explore and further define what “Dayton Style” pizza is. Keane’s first dining experience when he first moved to Dayton in 2017 was a super cheese pizza at Marion’s Piazza.
“I started down a rabbit hole after that day,” Keane said. “I read as much as was available and started to tinker at home during my free time.”
Keane started his culinary career as a pizza maker in his best friend’s Italian restaurant in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, and said he he now returning to his roots.
“Pizza is something that I honestly could eat every day,” Keane said.
While the menu at The Dive has classics such as square-cut pizza, it also has a vegan Caesar salad, gluten-free pizzas and rotating sandwich specials.
“It’s something that when you’re here at DBC, you can enjoy scratch-made food made with love, alongside some premium adult beverages,” Keane said.
The Dive @ DBC will also offer carryout. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/daytonbeerco.