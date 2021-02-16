JUST IN: Boston Stoker and Esther Price team up for tasty collaboration

Two iconic Dayton businesses have come together to create a special treat for the Gem City.
Boston Stoker Coffee Co. and Esther Price Candies announced the arrival of a new staple at Boston Stoker shops everywhere: chocolate-covered espresso beans.
“We are excited to be able to combine two great Dayton favorites into one product” said Henry Dean, Boston Stoker president. “Chocolate and coffee — it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The beans became available at all Boston Stoker coffee shops Valentine’s Day weekend, and are now permanently available, according to a release. Customers can choose between bags of dark chocolate beans, milk chocolate beans or a bag of mixed beans.
Each variety of the beans costs $6 per bag.
“These Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans are the true product of local collaboration,” Boston Stoker and Esther Price officials said in the release. “With Boston Stoker’s 48 years and Esther Price’s 96 years of family owned, local service to the community, their combined experience has created a product we’re all sure to enjoy.”
The chocolate espresso beans are the first of more special collaborations in the works, to be unveiled in coming months, according to Brian Johnson, spokesman for the two businesses.
“The thought of combining two delicious products was something we knew our customers would enjoy,” said Doug Dressman, president of Esther Price Candies. “We always love supporting and collaborating with local Dayton companies.”