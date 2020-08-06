JUST IN: Iconic UD campus bar The Fieldhouse has new owners, including a former Flyer favorite

The investment group that bought The Fieldhouse is led by Roberts, a former Dayton Flyers men’s basketball star and NBA player, along with a dozen others, including Farrell; local business owner Josh Stamps; his wife Amy Stamps, a local realtor; and others.

Roberts played for UD from 2004-08, earning a place on the all-Atlantic 10 First Team, and went on to play in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers.

Roberts told the Dayton Daily News in a statement that he and his family “have been embraced by the University, the Dayton region, and our friends throughout the community. Know that the support and love we’ve received is reciprocated in full. And now, in addition to coming back to catch a Flyers game or visit friends, we’ll be coming back to visit The Fieldhouse.

“The University of Dayton is a special place. Yes, a huge part of that is the basketball and fan base. But, beyond that, it’s the relationships that are built. As a former Flyer athlete, I’m excited to stay tied to this close-knit, one-of-a-kind community. I hope this is just the beginning.”

The Fieldhouse opened in 1996, and has paid homage to the rich history of Dayton Flyers Athletics. That theme will continue and will be refreshed with memorabilia highlighting the success of past student athletes who have gone on to play professionally in multiple sports, the owners said. An updated drink menu will retain the signature “Fieldhouse Fishbowl” while putting an increased focus on hard seltzers. A new signature drink, The Fizzbowl, will feature seltzer from Dayton-based startup Fun Water, which has an affiliation with the Kettering craft brewery Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities.

Co-owner Josh Stamps said, “Over the past year and a half, the Dayton community has been hit hard, from the tornado to the horrific event in the Oregon District last August. And now with COVID-19, we want to continue to contribute across the community that has been there for each of us.

“The Fieldhouse, the iconic Fieldhouse, has been home to great memories for alumni. Whether Dayton Flyer wins or life victories, The Fieldhouse has been about celebrations and great memories. Multiple members of the ownership group and their families have deep ties to the university. For those reasons, we understand and appreciate The Fieldhouse’s rich history and know it is our role and responsibility to be good stewards of that history while building upon the existing traditions that make The Fieldhouse what it is.”

The Fieldhouse is active on multiple social-media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.