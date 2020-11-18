JUST IN: Popular Athens brewery to open 2nd location in Downtown Dayton

The future Little Fish location will be dedicated to the production of wood- and barrel-aged sour beers. Patrons will be able to enjoy these, as well as other Little Fish beers brewed at the Athens location at the Dayton taproom and beer garden, according to a release.

Little Fish was founded in 2015 by Athens natives Sean White and Jimmy Stockwell. The pair are no strangers to the Dayton area, according to the release.

Since its opening, Athens' Little Fish has distributed beer in Dayton to craft beer-centric bars, breweries and bottle shops.

“Dayton is growing, and we very much look forward to being part of its future,” Stockwell said in the brewery’s release. “We’re excited to become part of the vibrant restaurant and brewery scene and to bring a piece of the spirit of Athens to this strong community.”