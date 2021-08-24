Kettering to honor Austrian sister city with free Spass Nacht cultural celebration

This year, the Austrian celebration, called Spass Nacht (which translates to Fun Night), will be taking place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The free event will feature authentic Austrian food, beverages, polka music by the Schnapps Band and other live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear their best lederhosen and bring their lawn chairs. These festivities will take place throughout Lincoln Park.