Lebanese Festival to host drive-thru with Baklava and Falafel this weekend

The 25th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church on 5915 Springboro Pike took place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26. The three-day event featured rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

Coming off the heels of a successful drive-thru operation nearly a month ago, organizers of the popular Lebanese Festival are hoping to recreate this success with their next event.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lebanese Festival will be hosting the Falafel and Baklava Drive-Thru at the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Centerville.

Falafel sandwiches are $7, two pieces of Baklava are $4 and water or soft drinks are $1. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Beirut explosion victims.

Just like the Lebanese Festival, guests will be directed through a drive-thru, where they will be expected to remain in their cars as volunteers either take their carryout order or retrieve the food already pre-ordered on the festival’s website. Customers can pre-order by visiting thelebanesefestival.com or stiparish.org.

WANT TO GO?

What: Falafel and Baklava Drive-Thru

Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road, Centerville

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook

