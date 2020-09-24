Lebanese Festival to host drive-thru with Baklava and Falafel this weekend

On Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lebanese Festival will be hosting the Falafel and Baklava Drive-Thru at the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Centerville.

Falafel sandwiches are $7, two pieces of Baklava are $4 and water or soft drinks are $1. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Beirut explosion victims.