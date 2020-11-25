Little York Tavern now offering alcohol for delivery, carryout at both locations

The Vandalia location is offering a limited selection of its existing extensive beer, wine and cocktails list for delivery and carryout. “It’ll be based on popularity,” Tom Heil, Little York Tavern & Pizza’s general manager, said.

The newer Kettering location only recently obtained its license to serve alcohol for its limited dine-in seating customers, and the license also allows alcohol to be ordered for carryout and delivery through the restaurant’s web site, Heil said.