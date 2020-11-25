Little York Tavern now offering alcohol for delivery, carryout at both locations

Little York Tavern & Pizza has obtained the necessary licenses to offer cocktails, wine and beer for carryout and delivery at both its Vandalia and Kettering locations.
The Vandalia location is offering a limited selection of its existing extensive beer, wine and cocktails list for delivery and carryout. “It’ll be based on popularity,” Tom Heil, Little York Tavern & Pizza’s general manager, said.
The newer Kettering location only recently obtained its license to serve alcohol for its limited dine-in seating customers, and the license also allows alcohol to be ordered for carryout and delivery through the restaurant’s web site, Heil said.
Beers available for ordering in Kettering include Bud light, Budweiser, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Rhinegeist Truth and 50 West Coast to Coast. “We will also have more local craft selections that will rotate throughout the year,” Heil said.
A handful of house cocktails are also available.
The Kettering location opened Oct. 1 at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane. It focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although limited inside seating is available, and patio seating also is offered.
The larger Vandalia restaurant is located at 4120 Little York Road. Little York Tavern has operated in the Butler Twp./Vandalia area for nearly four decades.
For more information, go to www.get-lyt.com.