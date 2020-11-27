LIVE NOW: New co-op restaurant-delivery service ‘937 Delivers’ is up and running

The co-operatively owned local meal-delivery service called “937 Delivers” launched today, Friday Nov. 27.
The new food-delivery option is designed to help its member-owner restaurants and delivery drivers financially survive the coronavirus pandemic while providing a safe dine-at-home option for Dayton-area residents. Third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub charge restaurants up to 30 percent for delivering meals, the founders of 937 Delivers say.
The new service launched with seven restaurants, with another poised to make its menu available on Monday, according to the 937 Delivers web site. The list of restaurants that are live now on the delivery service is available at www.937delivers.com.
The founders of 937 Delivers say they will be adding restaurants steadily in the coming weeks. The initial eateries are grouped in the downtown Dayton/Oregon District/Brown Street areas, and the delivery radius is five miles, but plans call for expanding that delivery radius in the future.
Shanon Morgan, president of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, and Brian Johnson, who is overseeing marketing and development of 937 Delivers, are among the organizers of the effort, which also includes Co-Op Dayton, the driving force behind the Gem City Market; Flyer Consulting, a student-run organization based at the University of Dayton that provides free business consulting to non-profit organizations; and 937 Delivers’ founding restaurants, which include Lily’s Dayton, Butter Café, Dublin Pub, Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, Trolley Stop, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Ghostlight Coffee/Fantasma Taco, The Pizza Bandit, the Oregon Express and Phebe’s Café, founders said earlier this month.
937 Delivers drivers are also able to deliver wine, beer and cocktails in addition to meals, Johnson said.
Restaurants that join 937 Delivers pay a monthly subscription fee. Customers using the delivery service pay a delivery fee that goes to the participating restaurants and the drivers, Morgan and Johnson said. Any profits earned by the co-op also would go to the drivers and restaurants.
The MVRA’s Morgan said the meal-delivery co-op also will give local restaurants more control and greater accountability over how their food is treated once it goes out the door.
For more information about 937 Delivers, email 937delivers@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/937delivers.