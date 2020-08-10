Local BBQ place unveils 2 new ‘virtual restaurants’ offering wings, burgers

The restaurant chain’s parent company said in a release that it has effectively added two new “virtual” restaurants — The Wing Experience and The Burger Experience — at each of its locations, including the Miller Lane restaurant that opened in 2003.

These new virtual restaurants are delivery-only via Uber Eats, and they operate out of existing Smokey Bones’ brick-and-mortar kitchens. The menus feature Smokey Bones’ top-selling burgers and wings, but also include recipes and dishes created specifically for each virtual restaurant brand, Smokey Bones officials said.