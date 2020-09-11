Local coffee shop celebrates 48 years in business with special deals this Sunday

Since then six new Boston Stoker locations opened as well as a dedicated office and roasting facility in Vandalia. The company now roasts 150,000 pounds of beans in a year in small batches.

Here are just a few reasons we love Boston Stoker:

They have coffee subscriptions.

Choose from Roaster’s Choice, Premium Espresso, or Highlander Grogg and an every week, every two weeks, or every 4 weeks schedule.

If you choose Roaster’s Choice, you’ll receive a new premium, single origin coffee on your schedule of our staff’s choice. It’s a great way to try a variety of coffees.

Boston Stoker is family-owned and operated by the Dean family. CONTRIBUTED

You don’t have to leave the house.

You can buy really great stuff like merchandise, syrups, snacks, brewing tools, tea and coffee right off of their website. They also offer fast, safe local pickup and delivery options within an hour from six locations in Dayton and Columbus.

Get your Joe-2-Go, hot and cold coffee drinks, blended drinks, muffins, pastries without stepping a foot out the door. Select the location closest to you and click the buttons to place your pickup or delivery order. They offer easy and free, pay-ahead online ordering for pickup directly from most locations. They also offer delivery with Doordash, as well as Uber Eats or Grubhub from most locations.

They have a full menu.

From their brews to their espressos to their iced and blended drinks, they have you covered when it comes to liquid.

The flavors.

From their Chai to their delicious Milky Way to the Americano to their choices in espressos that bring the caffeine, this is a coffee shop that is never short on flavor.

Their history.

Celebrating 48 years in business is quite an achievement. For this celebration, a cup of coffee is in order.

Visit https://bostonstoker.com for locations, to order and to learn more.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.