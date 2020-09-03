LOCAL FOOD NEWS: Former NFL player turns pitmaster, launches BBQ food truck

Big B’s Tasty BBQ offers some traditional barbecue fare, plus some surprises. McKinney said his signature items include smoked ribs, smoked wings and jerk salmon bites.

His food truck made its soft-open debut last weekend at the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally outside Welcome Stadium, but Saturday will be its grand opening,

“This week, it’s official,” McKinney said.

A powerful presence on C-J’s defensive line at 6-2 and over 300 pounds, McKinney was a two-time All-Ohioan for the Eagles before graduating in 2001. After a stellar career at MSU, McKinney spent seven seasons in the NFL as a nose guard, first for the San Diego Chargers (2006-08), then for the Baltimore Ravens (2008-11) and finally the Indianapolis Colts (2012, 2014).

