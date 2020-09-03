LOCAL FOOD NEWS: Former NFL player turns pitmaster, launches BBQ food truck

One of the most imposing players to play high school football in the Miami Valley is now serving up barbecue from his brand new food truck, which is hosting its grand opening this weekend.
Big B’s Tasty BBQ,, founded by former Chaminade-Julienne High School and Michigan State University standout defensive lineman Brandon McKinney and his wife Kenisha McKinney, will be officially unveiled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 5 at Gem City Car Wash at 3665 S. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.
“Cooking has always been a passion of mine,” McKinney told this news outlet Wednesday. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”
McKinney was planning on launching Big B’s Tasty BBQ later in the fall, but the coronavirus pandemic actually moved up his timetable after he got laid off in June from his coaching position at Central State University, where he was serving as defensive coordinator for CSU’s football program. CSU and its league have canceled fall sports, including football.
Big B’s Tasty BBQ offers some traditional barbecue fare, plus some surprises. McKinney said his signature items include smoked ribs, smoked wings and jerk salmon bites.
His food truck made its soft-open debut last weekend at the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally outside Welcome Stadium, but Saturday will be its grand opening,
“This week, it’s official,” McKinney said.
A powerful presence on C-J’s defensive line at 6-2 and over 300 pounds, McKinney was a two-time All-Ohioan for the Eagles before graduating in 2001. After a stellar career at MSU, McKinney spent seven seasons in the NFL as a nose guard, first for the San Diego Chargers (2006-08), then for the Baltimore Ravens (2008-11) and finally the Indianapolis Colts (2012, 2014).
For more information about Big B’s Tasty BBQ, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigBsTastyBBQ.