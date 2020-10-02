Longtime Downtown Dayton curator reopens gallery in new space

A local artist and curator has found a new “headquarters” to continue sharing art with the Downtown Dayton community.
Ed Dixon, the owner of Edward A. Dixon Gallery at 118 W. First St., formerly 12 S. Ludlow St., cited a lack of foot traffic near the storefront and the coronavirus pandemic as contributing factors that led to closing the former gallery space in May.
Dixon said construction at the Arcade and the former site of the Dayton Grand Hotel, at Third and Ludlow streets, reduced foot traffic even further. He made the decision to not renew the lease, but immediately began the search for a new space.
Friday, Oct. 2, from noon to 6 p.m., Dixon will host an open house where the public is invited to stop in to see the new space. A ribbon-cutting is planned for 11 a.m. with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
The gallery sells a variety of curated art from artists all the way in the Philippines, Germany and here in Dayton. Prices can range from as low as individual prints for $45, to works priced at $3,000.
Though the new space is much smaller than the previous gallery Ed worked from — 400 square feet compared to 1,400 square feet on Ludlow — Dixon said there is still a wide variety of art available. Additional work curated by Dixon is available on his online shop, eadgallery.com.
“This space really just fit what I needed for this present moment,” Dixon said. “This space is a lot smaller than my other space, so I have art in here, but I also plan to do pop-ups and other events in larger spaces. So there’s going to be events outside of this space, but I will still maintain this space until when, and if, things get back to some semblance of what they were pre-COVID-19.”
The gallery operates on an appointment-only basis, however, Dixon said he is available seven days a week and is very flexible if someone would like to stop in to see a piece or to browse. People should follow the Dixon Gallery to keep up-to-date with new pieces on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
“Initially, I wanted to open a gallery to bring to Dayton what I thought was my vision of ... what an art gallery not just should be like, but what I see in other cities like New York or LA. I wanted to bring that feel here and so I just absolutely wanted to continue that even leaving that (former) space.”