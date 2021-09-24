Mash-up of fun awaits at Spring Valley’s 44th annual Potato Festival

The 22nd annual Tater-Trot 5K run/walk race will take off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 and will be held in Walton Park shelter house at Elm and Main streets at 7 a.m. The run/walk will take place on the bike trail.

More race information can be found at www.springvalleyoh.com/events.

The two-day event will feature live music, children’s games, arts and crafts vendors and a pet parade on Sunday. Food vendors will be on hand and shops will be open for one-of-a-kind purchases.

Proceeds from the event are used to benefit the community’s library, youth activities and parks.

The full schedule of events can be found on the Spring Valley Potato Festival’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: 44th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival

Where: Downtown Spring Valley

When: Oct. 2-3

More info: Facebook | Website