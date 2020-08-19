Nature-inspired indoor play space for children now open in Troy

Daily admission is $8 per child and children under one are free with a paid sibling. Individual child and family memberships are also available offering unlimited access to the play space for one year. Individual child memberships are $175 and family memberships are $275. Parents can also book private parties at the space by emailing Timber & Bow Play Studio at info@timberandbow.com.

The new play space is located at 71 Foss Way in Troy. Timber & Bow Play Studio will be open on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about Timber & Bow Play Space, visit their website.