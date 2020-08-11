X

New Cajun-style seafood restaurant to open next week at the Dayton Mall

A new seafood restaurant, Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, is hiring and is scheduled to open Aug. 18, 2020 in the building that formerly housed a Sears Tire & Auto center at the Dayton Mall. Hook & Reel will share the building with Outback Steakhouse, which opened last year. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Credit: STAFF/MARK FISHER

By Mark Fisher

The Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar that has been under renovation and build-out for several months at the Dayton Mall is gearing up to serve its first customers next week, on Aug. 18, crew members who were putting the finishing touches on the new restaurant said late Monday.

The restaurant is located at 2564 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in the former Sears Tire & Auto Center that is part of the mall property in Miami Twp. Hook & Reel shares the renovated building with a relocated Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

The original plans for the 6,888-square-foot restaurant called for a dining room and bar that would seat about 200, a Hook & Reel spokeswoman said last year. But with social distancing required by the coronavirus pandemic, the seating capacity will be approximately cut in half, to 90 to 100, a spokesman for the restaurant said Monday.

Plans call for hiring 60 to 80, the restaurant spokesman said. Some positions have been filled, but the restaurant is still hiring and is accepting applications that are available on-site.

Credit: Mark Fisher

The restaurant’s menu focuses on a build-your-own seafood theme, with choices such as clams, crawfish, mussels, shrimp, scallops, lobster and multiple types of crab, with choices of sauce and heat levels. Fried seafood baskets such as shrimp, oysters, catfish and flounder are available. Appetizers include hush puppies, Crab Bites, fried calamari, steamed oysters and coconut shrimp.

“At Hook & Reel, we celebrate the vibrant and flavorful cuisine of Louisiana by pairing the freshest seafood with authentic Cajun seasonings, fresh garlic, and zesty lemon,” a Hook & Reel spokeswoman told this news outlet in June 2019. “From the flavors and aromas to the energetic atmosphere, we provide an authentic experience that transports you straight to New Orleans.”

The first Hook & Reel Restaurant opened in Maryland in 2013. The chain is headquartered in Flushing, New York. The restaurant chain’s web site lists more than 70 locations nationwide that are either open or “coming soon.” The Dayton Mall restaurant is the only Ohio location listed.

The Dayton Mall Hook & Reel will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information, call 937-259-8586.

