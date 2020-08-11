New Cajun-style seafood restaurant to open next week at the Dayton Mall

The restaurant’s menu focuses on a build-your-own seafood theme, with choices such as clams, crawfish, mussels, shrimp, scallops, lobster and multiple types of crab, with choices of sauce and heat levels. Fried seafood baskets such as shrimp, oysters, catfish and flounder are available. Appetizers include hush puppies, Crab Bites, fried calamari, steamed oysters and coconut shrimp.

“At Hook & Reel, we celebrate the vibrant and flavorful cuisine of Louisiana by pairing the freshest seafood with authentic Cajun seasonings, fresh garlic, and zesty lemon,” a Hook & Reel spokeswoman told this news outlet in June 2019. “From the flavors and aromas to the energetic atmosphere, we provide an authentic experience that transports you straight to New Orleans.”

The first Hook & Reel Restaurant opened in Maryland in 2013. The chain is headquartered in Flushing, New York. The restaurant chain’s web site lists more than 70 locations nationwide that are either open or “coming soon.” The Dayton Mall restaurant is the only Ohio location listed.

The Dayton Mall Hook & Reel will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information, call 937-259-8586.