New jewelry shop founded by industry veterans now open in Beavercreek

The three partners of Sonny’s Diamonds have nearly a century of combined experience in various facets of the local jewelry industry, and they’re putting that knowledge and background to use in their new, boutique-style retail shop in Beavercreek.
Sonny’s Diamonds had its “soft” opening in early October and is now fully open at 4378 Juniper Way in The Greene Town Center, on the eastern side of the retail, office and residential development, according to Eric Weisenforth, one of the partners in the new shop along with Sonny Singhvi and Jim Grant. Their business offers on-site jewelry repair, appraisals and jewelry buying services.
The shop specializes in new bridal, fashion and vintage jewelry, and its selection includes pieces from top jewelry designers and manufacturers, its founders said. Sonny’s Diamonds purchases estate jewelry, fine watches, diamonds, gold, silver, coins, and other items.
“We are a full-service personal jeweler,” Weisenforth said.
The partners liked the location of the tenant space, across from an entrance to the Von Maur store, as well as The Greene’s outdoor shopping design, a benefit during the coronavirus pandemic, Weisenforth told this news outlet Wednesday morning.
Walk-in shopping is welcomed, and private appointments are available, the shop’s partner said.
Sonny’s Diamonds is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment. It is closed Sundays.
For more information, call 937-705-6969 or check out the shop’s web site at sonnysdiamonds.com.