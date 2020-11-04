New jewelry shop founded by industry veterans now open in Beavercreek

Sonny’s Diamonds had its “soft” opening in early October and is now fully open at 4378 Juniper Way in The Greene Town Center, on the eastern side of the retail, office and residential development, according to Eric Weisenforth, one of the partners in the new shop along with Sonny Singhvi and Jim Grant. Their business offers on-site jewelry repair, appraisals and jewelry buying services.

The shop specializes in new bridal, fashion and vintage jewelry, and its selection includes pieces from top jewelry designers and manufacturers, its founders said. Sonny’s Diamonds purchases estate jewelry, fine watches, diamonds, gold, silver, coins, and other items.