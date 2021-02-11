NEW RESTAURANT: Taco Street Co. now open in Beavercreek

The addition of Taco Street Co. complements the many other dining options at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, including recent openings of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Basil’s on Market, Auntie Anne’s and Deg’s Flame Grilled Chicken, mall officials said in a release. Taco Street joins Flyby BBQ as examples of food trucks that chose to open their first bricks-and-mortar location at Fairfield Commons.

Taco Street Co. in the food court of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek offers menu items such as jerk chicken tacos, shrimp taco with mango salsa, taco salads, Mexican street corn, and more. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: Mark Fisher Credit: Mark Fisher

“To meet shopper demand, we continue to evolve to deliver the right combination of dining, retail, entertainment and events to keep shoppers engaged and returning often,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager for The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in the release.

Taco Street Co.’s menu includes shrimp, chicken and barbacoa beef tacos and taco salads, as well as its signature taco, the Taco Street Classic, which consists of ground turkey, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and house-made Taco Street sauce in a fresh-made crunchy taco shell.

“When the idea formed for Taco Street Co., it was about more than food,” Thomas wrote on the Taco Street Co. web site. “It was about family connecting over simple traditions, coming together to prepare meals that were slow to cook, but worth the wait. We wanted to share food that gives life flavor and makes people stop and savor the moment.”

He added, “We’ve expanded from the taco truck to our first restaurant, but we still keep it simple and remember that it all comes back to creating food from the heart, that warms the soul.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Tacostreetco.