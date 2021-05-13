X

Oakwood spring festival includes 2 days of events this year for 1st time

That Day in May in Oakwood is being expanded to two days this year for the first time. FILE
Credit: FILE

By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD — That Day in May is being expanded to two days this year for the first time.

This spring festival by the Oakwood Rotary Club returns this weekend after being cancelled due to COVID-19. The event that started in 1976 will stretch into Monday, featuring a silent auction and golf outing at the Dayton Country Club.

“It’s filling up quickly,” said Rotary member Dawn Wyatt. “I anticipate that golf outing becoming a new tradition.

“Here in Oakwood everyone likes to golf at the Dayton Country Club and if they are not members this gives them an opportunity.”

This year’s event includes other changes, with some activities not being held due coronavirus concerns, Wyatt said.

The pancake breakfast is out, replaced by a pre-ordered delivered breakfast that’s sold out already.

A parade is not among the list of events scheduled, but the community runs and the dog show are, according to organizers.

Many children’s activities and vendors will not be available, but food trucks will be on site, Wyatt said.

On Saturday, the 5k, 10k and Family Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mack Hummon Stadium behind Oakwood High School. The dog show and costume contest will follow at noon at the stadium.

Monday’s events at the Dayton Country Club have the silent auction going 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with registration before the 11:30 a.m. shotgun start for the golf outing.

All proceeds for That Day in May go to the Oakwood Rotary Foundation.

