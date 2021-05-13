Oakwood spring festival includes 2 days of events this year for 1st time

The pancake breakfast is out, replaced by a pre-ordered delivered breakfast that’s sold out already.

A parade is not among the list of events scheduled, but the community runs and the dog show are, according to organizers.

Many children’s activities and vendors will not be available, but food trucks will be on site, Wyatt said.

On Saturday, the 5k, 10k and Family Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mack Hummon Stadium behind Oakwood High School. The dog show and costume contest will follow at noon at the stadium.

Monday’s events at the Dayton Country Club have the silent auction going 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with registration before the 11:30 a.m. shotgun start for the golf outing.

All proceeds for That Day in May go to the Oakwood Rotary Foundation.