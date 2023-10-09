Ohio-based female comics headline Dayton Funny Bone’s ‘Laughing for a Cure’

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dayton Funny Bone is hosting “Laughing for a Cure” on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“I have friends and family affected by this disease, so I want to donate to their foundations,” said Charmaine Petty Blunt, the show’s organizer and promoter.

The fundraiser is for Pink Ribbon Good (PRG) and is intended to help the cause and give people a good laugh. PRG is an organization that offers help to those fighting breast cancer and their families. The group provides meals, support and car rides to treatment. Half the proceeds will go toward PRG.

The evening will feature Ohio-based Comedienne Shinkey, Leyla Ingalls and Karinne Turnbow. Blunt assures this trio is funny.

Comedienne Shinkey hails from Columbus and has worked with comedians including Desi Banks, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Kelly Kellz, TK Kirkland, and Joe Torry. Blunt described her as having an “amazing energy.”

Ingalls, who was raised in Dayton, started her comedy career in Austin, Texas. She moved back to Dayton and has been delivering ridiculous stories and witty one-liners. Blunt choose this comedian because of her upbeat personality.

Turnbow is from Cincinnati and has been telling jokes for over 10 years. She has opened, hosted, and toured with comedy legends Sam Jay, Tony Roberts, Godfrey, Sherly Underwood, and Joe Torry.

“When I first saw her, (Turnbow) was a beast,” Blunt said. “She’s capable of doing clean and unclean comedy.”

The show will be hosted by local Dionte Allen. Beyond the laughs, the event will also include a 50/50 raffle and a gift basket raffle. Tickets for the raffles will be available the day of the show. Many vendors will also be sell various items including candles, mugs and apparel.

In addition, Latoya Harper with KJ Luxe Wig and Hair boutique donated a wig to raffle off for those who have lost their hair during cancer treatments. On the show’s Facebook event page, Blunt gives a shout out to everyone who has donated to the event.

“My hopes are that we have a great turnout, and we raise enough money. Everyone should come prepared to laugh and raise some money,” Blunt said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Laughing for a Cure”

Where: Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, Beavercreek

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

More info: dayton.funnybone.com