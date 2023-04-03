GET ACTIVE: Enter spring with goat yoga

With her husband as owner, and all five of their children working on everything from teaching class to wrangling goats, the Keetons keep busy year-round but outdoor events increase the fun as well as the number of participants. With spacious venues like The Greene and Austin Landing as well as local park districts, the goat crew will soon be out in full force.

When the Keetons established GoatCountry LLC in 2021, they had 15 goats and practiced yoga primarily in their small studio. There are now 25 goats, including eight babies, available for public yoga classes at wineries and breweries as well as private team-building events.

“We just love to make people smile, it becomes a medicinal thing,” Keeton said. “A natural antidepressant.”

As a former nurse, Keeton understands the relationship between mental and physical health. Her cuddly goats help tick both boxes.

“This is a great introduction to yoga for those who haven’t tried it, but it’s about emotional fitness as much as physical fitness,” she said.

The participants, however, aren’t the only ones enjoying themselves.

“My goats love doing what they do, they run and line up when it’s time to go – tails wagging like a dog,” Keeton said. “They know they will get treats and get loved on.”

When class is underway, the goats wander about, wiggling through legs and even climbing onto backs.

“They are so social, they just want to be around people,” Keeton said of her crew of yoga goats. “And don’t forget your cell phone – set on selfie mode – as they also pose.”

Get Your Goat On – Upcoming Events

* Goat Yoga & A Pint

What: Enjoy goat yoga along with a pint or a glass of wine

When: Wednesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Washington Township

Cost: $32

More: Bring your own yoga mat or beach towel

* Goat Yoga at the Greene

What: One-hour outdoor yoga class complete with goats

When: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Where: The Greene center court, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Cost: $30, children 12 and under are free with paid adult

More: Bring your own mat, towel or blanket

* Goat Yoga at The Exchange

What: An hour-long, beginner-friendly goat yoga class

When: Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.

Where: The Exchange, 210 W. High St., Pleasant Hill

Cost: $30, children 10 and under are free

More: Bring your own yoga mat, towel or blanket