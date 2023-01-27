GET ACTIVE: Roderer’s Wellness Workshops offer fun and fitness

Inside Roderer Shoe Center, rows of running shoes line the walls and hiking boots are prominently displayed. Even so it’s about more than merchandise – it’s about making a difference.
The family-owned Kettering store is offering Roderer’s Wellness Workshops, free fitness classes for all ages and ability levels, at Town & Country Shopping Center.
“Being a family-owned shoe store, we want to offer more, and we want to be involved with the community,” said Brooklyn Coffman, Roderer marketing and events manager. “We want to highlight health and wellness and offer opportunities for people to be their best self.”
From relaxing stress-reducing yoga to fast-paced, high-intensity workouts, Roderer’s has partnered with local fitness professionals to offer a variety of options before or after the store’s regular business hours on select Sundays.
“Our goal is to offer as much as we can,” Coffman said. “We want to be known for more than shoes.”
Get moving
Partnering with Roderer Shoe Center was a perfect fit for Lauren Fortener of Turbo Zone Fitness.
“Chris (Roderer) and I went to school together from first grade through our senior year of high school,” Fortener said. “This is a great way for us – now both small business owners – to collaborate.”
Turbo Zone Fitness, a women’s boutique-style gym in Centerville, recently offered a 45-minute high-intensity Tabata class at the store.
“I want people everywhere, from every walk of life, to be moving their body so this was a great opportunity to reach some new people,” Fortener said. “I was super happy with the turnout.”
Fortener hopes to host classes at Roderer’s several times a year and is also thinking outside the box, technically outside the store.
“One of my big ideas is to do a parking lot takeover,” she said with a smile.
Get connected
For Michelle Daniel of The Lifestyle Technique, yoga classes provide connection, build community and instill a sense of calm. She has held a few yoga classes at Roderer’s with another one slated for Sunday night.
“It’s a gentle yoga class designed to provide the space we seek to slow down and allow our bodies to move, connecting breath with thoughts,” Daniel said. “It’s so important to slow down, even for just an hour, to take care of ourselves.”
Providing the opportunity for wellness is important to Daniel who prioritizes building relationships.
“Building our community and making it stronger is important to me,” she said.
It’s a sentiment she shares with all involved with Roderer’s Wellness Workshop.
Roderer’s Wellness Workshop – Gentle Yoga Stretch
What: Free 50-minutes gentle yoga stretch class with The Lifestyle Technique, followed by light refreshments and Q&A
When: Sunday, Jan. 29; 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Where: Roderer Shoe Center, 316 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
More: Bring a yoga mat or towel, water will be provided
Info: For more information or to register, visit Roderer Shoe Center on Facebook
