Public health launches ‘Culture & Wellness Through Expression’ event

“Minorities have historically been at a disadvantage when it comes to having the support and resources needed to live a healthy life,” said Donecha Daniels, project manager, local office on Minority Health. “Public Health is working hard to help remove existing barriers to good health, that are present where we live, work and play.”

Public Health — which also hosts the annual Greater Dayton Minority Health Month EXPO — added the Culture & Wellness program to its slate of events this year as a result of “thoughtful brainstorming” by the Minority Health Advisory Council.

“We started talking about how powerful cultural expression is, how deeply rooted dance, art, and music are in our diverse communities,” Daniels said. “These forms of expression have always been healing, joyful, and unifying. We wanted to take that cultural power and align it with wellness – creating an experience that promotes mental, emotional, and physical health, but in a fun and engaging way.”

Partnering with DCDC, K12 Gallery & Tejas and other local arts organizations, Public Health will offer a variety of experiential art and movement opportunities on April 24 at the Downtown Dayton Metro Library.

“It’s going to be a celebration of who we are as individuals and as a community,” Daniels said. “And at the same time, we’ll be weaving in strategies to improve well-being, such as stress relief, emotional expression, physical activity, and social support.”

According to the National Endowment for the Arts, “The arts’ benefits for health and well-being are experienced at all stages of life and on multiple levels – physical, cognitive, social, and emotional.”

The celebration of art and movement is free and open to all ages and ability levels.

“It can be a great learning experience and a really good time,” Daniels said.

Minority Health Month goals

Provide crucial information to allow individuals to practice disease prevention

Promote healthy lifestyles

Showcase healthcare providers and resources

Highlight the unequal health of Ohio’s minorities compared to non-minorities

Increase ongoing community support to improve minority health

UPCOMING EVENTS

2025 Greater Dayton Minority Health Month EXPO

What: The Expo focuses on health issues in Montgomery County, highlighting various organizations, their resources, and how they impact minority and vulnerable communities.

When: April 19, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St.

Culture & Wellness Through Expression

What: An evening of culture, creativity, and wellness that highlights cultural expression through dance, music, and art and promotes movement and creativity as essential parts of a healthy lifestyle. When: April 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St.

Registration for these events is requested and available at www.phdmc.org.