Registration is open for Adopt-A-Park day of service coming up in April

“Adopt-A-Park is one of the most visible ways we see the community come together in support of our natural spaces,” said Allie Zimmerman, MetroParks volunteer coordinator. “Five Rivers MetroParks exists to protect the region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature, and this event is a powerful demonstration of that mission in action.”

Last year, close to 300 volunteers worked on 22 project sites, cleaning up litter, restoring trails, and caring for the places that local outdoor enthusiasts treasure.

“It’s an opportunity for individuals, families, and groups to come together with a shared goal, ensuring that our parks remain beautiful and welcoming for everyone,” Zimmerman said.

Organizers are looking for more than 300 volunteers of all ages and accessibility levels for 23 projects at 16 different sites. Eight of the projects are a good fit for families.

“We love welcoming families to Adopt-A-Park,” Zimmerman said. “Many of our projects are designed to be hands-on and accessible for all ages and offer a great introduction to conservation, gardening, and park stewardship, inspiring the next generation to care for nature.”

Some of the kid-friendly activities include litter cleanups at RiverScape and Twin Creek MetroParks and flower bed maintenance at Cox Arboretum, Carriage Hill Riding Center, and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

Free Adopt-A-Park service kits are also available and include everything needed for an independent litter cleanup in a park or neighborhood, making it easy to make a difference on your own schedule.

With nearly 16,000 acres of land, 191 miles of natural surface trails, 35 facilities and large portions of the region’s river corridor, volunteers are necessary to support the MetroParks mission.

“Volunteers are truly the heart of Five Rivers MetroParks,” Zimmerman said. “Every day, they play a critical role in keeping our parks thriving.”

In 2024 alone, close to 2,000 individuals contributed a combined 32,000 hours of volunteer time in the MetroParks. Their work spanned every corner of the parks — leading conservation efforts that restore habitats and protect wildlife, maintaining gardens and natural landscapes, supporting a wide range of public programs, and assisting with special events that bring the community together.

“Without volunteers, many of the experiences people cherish simply wouldn’t be possible at the same scale,” Zimmerman said. “Their generosity and commitment help protect and enhance the natural spaces that so many rely on for recreation, reflection, and connection to nature. Whether they serve for a single day or throughout the year, volunteers embody the spirit of stewardship that keeps our parks and our community strong.”

Adopt-A-Park participants can sign up as an individual, family or group. Registration is required and available at metroparks.org/adopt.

2024 Adopt-A-Park by the numbers