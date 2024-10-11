Ways to break a sweat in the Dayton area during spooky season

Brown, of Wellspring Healing Studio, is hosting a Cosmic Play Party and Halloween Rave Hike on Oct. 18 at Secret Eden Urban Farm. The Rave Hike through the moonlit forest kicks off a night of music, dancing, sound healing and creative expression under the stars. Various vendors, wellness practitioners and intuitive readers will also be on hand.

“It will be a fun, spooky time,” Brown said.

The Halloween Rave Hike is one of several fitness options for the scary season including ghost tours in Springfield and spooky yoga in Vandalia. The Adventure Chicks are hosting a Fall Costume Hike for members at Morris Reserve and while the Dayton Hikers aren’t hosting a costume hike this year, they are making a trip to the Lewisburg Haunted Cave.

For those who prefer some DIY Halloween fun, a pumpkin glow is a fun seasonal way to get your steps in with Caesar Ford Park in Xenia (Oct. 24) and Community Park Pond in Fairborn (Nov. 1) both hosting events in the coming weeks.

If a walk through a final resting place helps put you in the holiday spirit, Woodland Historic Cemetery & Arboretum hosts both guided and self-guided tours of its 200 acres of rolling hills.

FITNESS IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

Ghost Tours of Springfield

What: Hear local legends and folklore, tales of mystery and ghosts during this one-mile walking tour through historic downtown Springfield. Tours are led by 19th-century costumed guides.

When: Oct. 17, 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center, Springfield

Who: Ages 13 and older

Info: Visit springfieldartscouncil.org

Credit: Spurlock, Brooke (COP-Dayton) Credit: Spurlock, Brooke (COP-Dayton)

Cosmic Play Party and Halloween Rave Hike

What: Enjoy an evening of nature, dance, immersive, art, live music and drumming.

When: Oct. 18, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Secret Eden Outdoor Event Venue and Urban Farm, 1075 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Who: Ages 21 and older

Info: Visit the Cosmic Play Party and Halloween Rave Hike on Facebook

Halloween Line Dancing

What: A wickedly fun night of line dancing – complete with professional instruction – for experienced dancers as well as those with two left feet.

When: Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Info: Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Spooky Halloween Yoga

What: A spooky night full of seasonal fun and yoga complete with Halloween-themed drinks and sweets – costumes are welcome

When: Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m., registration required by Oct. 22

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center aerobics studio

Who: Anyone 18 or older

Info: Visit https://webtrac.vandaliaohio.org