PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Moeller Brew Barn’s birthday bash?

Moeller Brew Barn opened its second Miami Valley location inside a former church in Troy. The Moeller Brew Barn, owned and operated by Nick Moeller, has another location in Maria Stein, just south of Celina. This original Brew Barn location has been open since 2015.

The location in Troy is an 8,000-square-foot former church, with old pews repurposed into bench seating and stained-glass windows.