PHOTOS: What to expect when Agave & Rye taco, tequila and bourbon destination opens in Troy

Restaurant chain Agave & Rye has announced its plans to enter the Dayton-area market this fall with a new location on Troy Public Square.
The new restaurant, which promises “epic” tacos and an extensive bourbon and tequila list, will fill the space at 2 N. Market St. that has been vacant for more than two-and-a-half years.
It formerly held La Piazza Italian restaurant, which shut down in February 2018 after a run of more than 25 years.
Agave & Rye restaurants offer more than 75 different bourbons and 75 tequilas on their bar menu. The tacos are large and double-shelled, with 13 different protein options, “from ground beef all the way up to kangaroo,” along with vegan and vegetarian options and a wide variety of toppings, Britt said. A burger also is offered.
Liberty Center in Butler County was wildly successful after opening its Agave & Rye in October 2019.
Above, we share photos of the Liberty Center location to give Troy and Dayton-area diners a sneak peek at what they might expect when Agave & Rye Troy opens.