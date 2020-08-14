Pine Club offers outdoor seating for the first time in its 73 years

The venerable Dayton steakhouse took the necessary steps to add a patio outside its front entrance at 1926 Brown St. to help it grapple with the restrictions imposed on its seating capacity by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pine Club General Manager Karen Watson. The restaurant just reopened for dine-in service a couple of weeks ago on July 29, and its efforts to get back on its feet fully took another hit just two days later when state officials issued a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants and bars.

“Our goal is to offer some limited outdoor seating, and an outdoor waiting area for overflow when we reach maximum capacity at the bar,” Watson said late Thursday as the restaurant prepared to open. “It’s certainly a new process for us, but we had a successful Tuesday and Wednesday. Since we had to limit distancing indoors, this allows us to operate close to 100% capacity for seating, and still offer space at the bar for a cocktail before dinner.”