PROCRASTINATORS, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU: How to score the perfect last-minute holiday gift

Location: 456 Belmonte Park Dr. North, Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

The Museum Store at the Dayton Art Institute is chock full of gifts perfect for that art lover (or artist) in your life. The possible gifts, ranging from locally-made art to paint-by-number kits, stationary and glass ornaments, offers price points for every budget.

Other gift ideas include glass cutting boards, jewelry, mugs, socks and puzzles with designs by artist Charlie Harper, 2020 Oktoberfest mugs, children’s books, stuffed animals and a starry-sky LED room light.

You could also give your loved one a gift membership to the Dayton Art Institute, which includes 12 months of free admission to the museum’s world-class collection and special exhibitions, as well as discounts on museum events, programs and purchases at the Museum Store.

Beginning Saturday, November 21 and lasting through the end of the year, the DAI will offer a special holiday membership sale on Saturdays. There is a 25% discount off the full price of a new membership when purchased on a Saturday. This offer is only valid for the purchase of new memberships and memberships must be purchased in person at the museum. A variety of membership levels are available, from individual memberships to family memberships, as well as memberships that offer reciprocal admission to other museums.

Information about membership levels and prices can be found online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/membership

AR Workshop

Customers hold up DIY projects that they created at an AR Workshop Centerville event. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 101 E Alex Bell Rd Ste. 162, Centerville

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

If you don’t have time to head to AR Workshop in Centerville to create your one-of-kind craft at an in-person class, the workshop also offers opportunities to create these crafts at home. These DIY projects include Christmas ornaments, holiday signs and art projects, knit projects and other DIY kits.

Customers can purchase one of these Take & Make DIY-to-Go Kits that will be picked up at the Centerville shop. The DIY kits come equipped with supplies and detailed instructions on how to make each project.

For a full list of these projects and their descriptions, pay a visit to AR Workshop Centerville’s website.

Raise Your Brush

Wine-glass painting is one of the projects available from Raise Your Brush. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 169 N. Main St., Centerville

Give your loved one a booze-inspired art project with the help of Raise Your Brush, a DIY workshop and art studio located in Centerville. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of take-home art projects, including wood pallet signs, wine-glass painting, canvas painting, squirt gun painting and more. Each BRUSH at HOME Kit comes with either a canvas, wood or art materials, paint, paintbrushes, step-by-step instructions and how-to videos, which can be found on the studio’s website.

Most of the projects have to be picked up at the studio. Prices of the kits vary depending on the size and scale of the project.

We Care Arts

Ceramic ornaments for sale at We Care Arts. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering and 342 East Stroop Rd., Kettering

Hours: Wilmington Pike hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the East Stroop Rd. location is open with limited hours.

Especially for those of you looking to give back this holiday season, We Care Arts provides the perfect avenue to give back to the Dayton community. We Care Arts is a 501c3 organization that works to increase confidence and artistic skill in individuals with varying disabilities and physical challenges.

The organization maintains two gift shops — one at their Berkeley Center in Kettering and one at the Town & Country Shopping Center. At each gift shop, customers can find a number of artistic treasures created by those with disabilities, from knitted mug rugs to mosaic cutting boards. The artists receive a commission on any item sold.

Due to the pandemic, gift shop hours are subject to change. Please call We Care Arts at (937) 252-3937 for current store hours.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE FASHION LOVER

Brim on Fifth

The rain didn't keep happy customers away from their local haunts for Small Business Saturday. Businesses including Brim, Clash Dayton, Heart on Fifth, Omega Music, and Baker Salvage Company had sales, coffee and treats for loyal patrons who braved the weather on Nov. 28, 2015. VIVIENNE MACHI / STAFF

Location: 464 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brim on Fifth in the Oregon District has items that satisfy every sort of fashionista or stylish person on your list. These items include clothing and accessories like caps, cloches, beanies and berets, along with skincare items, socks and jewelry made by local artisans.

beck + call

beck + call recently opened in downtown Dayton in the former Hedges & Wolf space. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 504 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beck + call is a women’s and children’s boutique that sells accessories, jewelry, cards, stationery, bath and body items, books and toys. The shop is also the perfect place to shop for that feminist in your life, as they sell quite a bit of items that embrace girl power.

Heart Mercantile, Luna and beck + call are sister stores. Make a purchase at one sister store and get 10% off when you shop at another the same day.

Clash Gallery & Boutique

A woman shops at Clash in the Oregon District.

Location: 521 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Clash specializes in art, handmade items from local crafters and artisans, vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories. Essentially, the store in a one-stop shop for locally-made fashion pieces and accessories.

Customers can also choose from locally-made masks, stickers, t-shirts and wall art.

Fox and Feather Trading Co.

Shoppers leave Fox and Feather in downtown Tipp City during the annual Yuletide Winter's Gathering activities. Business supporters throughout the region are encouraging shopping local to assist businesses that have had a tough year thanks to COVID-19.

Location: 125 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Fox and Feather Trading Co. offers the perfect retail gifts, like women’s clothing and accessories, for the trendiest people on your holiday shopping list.

Merchant31

Location: 114 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tipp City is home to another to another women’s fashion destination — Merchant31. The retail store offers trendy women’s apparel, footwear and jewelry. To get an idea of the kind of merchandise the store sells, visit their online boutique.

The Hotel Gallery

Location: 109 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Living up to its name, The Hotel Gallery is located in the historic 19th century City Hotel. Visitors will be able to indulge in a unique shopping experience at The Hotel Gallery, with its plethora of locally-made pottery, artwork, designer clothing, jewelry and holiday items. Above all else, The Hotel Gallery prides itself on supporting the work of local artists by selling their merchandise and creations in the store. And, because of this commitment, shoppers will have the opportunity to pick out truly unique gifts for their loved ones.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE DAYTON LOVER

Heart Mercantile

Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District will be open longer hours starting this week. For small business Saturday, the store will give away a free tote to anyone who spends more than $100. STAFF PHOTO / HOLLY SHIVELY

Location: 438 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

At its core, Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District is overflowing with Dayton pride in the form of Dayton-centric clothing, home goods, gifts, jewelry and more. Along with Dayton pride merchandise, the store also sells witty and stylish merchandise in the form of stationery, stickers, totes, mugs and more.

BIRCH

Location: 24 W. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m.

In the last year, BIRCH has closed their own storefront and are now located inside of Midwest Redesigned. BIRCH sells trendy clothing, graphic tees, school spirit wear and unique home décor. This boutique houses local gear, like t-shirts accessories, that are perfect for that Daytonian or local on your list.

The Carillon Historical Park Museum Store

The Carillon Historical Park museum store specializes in all things Dayton. They carry a variety of Dayton Triangles merchandise. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. During A Carillon Christmas, Nov. 24 - Dec. 30, hours will be extended until 9 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Carillon Historical Park’s brand new museum store, which has recently doubled in size, carries a number of items, both historical and modern, that celebrate the city of Dayton. There are numerous opportunities at the store to find a unique gift for your loved one, like a solid brass 1903 Wright Flyer ornament; jewelry made from vintage buttons; Suffrage related apparel and items; Melamine dishware; a large selection of Dayton history books; old-fashioned toys for kids; purses and bags; more than 50 styles of Dayton-centric vinyl stickers and a selection of plush eagles and books commemorating the park’s resident bald eagles, Orv and Willa.

Museum members receive a 10% discount.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE FOOD AND DRINK LOVER

Belle of Dayton

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea? Try a small bottle of locally made spirits from Bell of Dayton Distillery. CONTRIBUTED

Where it’s sold: Go to the Belle of Dayton’s website for a full list of locations that sell the liquor.

If you’re a Daytonian and you haven’t tried Belle of Dayton, you are seriously missing out. Their vodka is smooth and refined and their gin is award-winning. Especially for those people who are fans of supporting local distilleries and breweries, this pick is a crowd pleaser. Customers can pick up a bottle of liquor from Belle of Dayton at many locations across the Miami Valley.

Warped Wing Brewing Company

The secret is out! Warped Wing Brewing Company hosted their 7th annual Esther's Li'l Secret Launch Party & Reveal at the brewery's downtown Dayton taproom on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Esther's Li'l Secret is the annual holiday collaboration between Warped Wing and Esther Price Fine Chocolates. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was ticketed with six 90 minute time slots and limited seating capacity. The brewery's back entrance offered retail carryout sales of the 2020 Esther's Li'l Secret four-packs and bottles. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Where it’s sold: Go to Warped Wing Brewing Company’s website for a full list of locations that sell the beer.

Perhaps the most obvious (and, arguably the most delicious) food gift to give a fellow Daytonian is a pack of canned beer from one of the Gem City’s many highly-acclaimed breweries. Warped Wing fans will find the brewery’s familiar 4-pack on store shelves throughout the Miami Valley.

Esther Price

Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year. Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF

Where it’s sold: Visit Esther Price’s website for a full list of locations that sell the candies.

Give your loved ones a sweet dose of Dayton this holiday season with a box of chocolates from Esther Price Candies. Customers can choose between large, small, sugar-free and other specialty boxes that include a variety of chocolates and candies at different price points.

Pine Club salad dressings and steaks

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. is using popular regional brands, like Pine Club dressings, to attract loyal customers and boost profits. Store officials say those brands inject local flavor into stores and give local customers what they want. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Where it’s sold: Visit the Pine Club’s website for a full list of retailers selling their products.

If you’re looking for the perfect salad dressing to complement a salad, or, perhaps looking for the most savory steak to pair with your famous roasted sweet potatoes, Dayton’s Pine Club might just have the options to impress that amateur chef in your life. The nationally-renowned Pine Club offers an assortment of salad dressings, stewed tomatoes and steakhouse sauce at several grocers throughout the Miami Valley.

Brandeberry Winery

Some of Brandeberry Winery’s selections.

Where it’s sold: Visit Brandeberry’s Winery’s website for a full list of retailers selling their wines.

Brandeberry Winery in Enon has a wine for every palette, from Cabernet Sauvignon to Seyval. Their selection of fine wines have made them a popular destination for wine enthusiasts all over the Miami Valley. Now, you can find their wines in your local store.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE PLANT LOVER

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Mother's Day gift ideas from Luna Gifts & Botanicals. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 261 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Thursday, noon – 8 p.m.

Calling all plant lovers: Luna Gifts & Botanicals in the Oregon District is a plant-filled paradise with an impressive collection of hanging plants, air plants, succulents and other rare gems. You’ll also be able to find apparel, vintage games, books, crystals, local art, jewelry and accessories.

Explore Grab your holiday shopping list and head to the Oregon District

Now and Zen DIY Studio

Now and Zen DIY studio. Submitted photo

Location: 37 S. St. Clair St., Dayton

Hours: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The plant lovers in your life can create their own one-of-kind plant terrarium, thanks to the DIY to-go kits available from the Now and Zen DIY Studio. Gift givers will choose between Air Plant DIY Kits, Succulent Terrarium Kits and the Kids DIY Kit, all of which are available at varying prices. Each kit comes with everything that crafters need to make their own plant terrarium, including step-by-step instructions.

Customers can choose to pick up items at the Now and Zen DIY Studio, located at 37 S. St. Clair St. in Dayton.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE YOUNGER CROWD OR YOUNG AT HEART

Mike’s Vintage Toys

Mike Patterson of Franklin, a toy dealer for seven years, opened Mikeâs Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St., in Dayton's Oregon District. Step inside and visitors are surrounded by classic toys - Barbies, Hot Wheels cars, Star Trek figures, Six Million Dollar Man dolls and more - from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Location: 508 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the trove of treasures for sale at Mike’s Vintage Toys in the Oregon District. The shelves at the store are filled with classic toys like Barbies, Hot Wheels, Star Trek and Star Wars figures and other toys from 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

The store has something for everyone. Visitors can sort through hundreds of plastic toys and action figures piled in plastic tubs that sell for $1 and $2 each. Some of the rare collectibles in the store have price tags that reach $300 to $400.

Topsy Turvy Toys

Sisters Mae Smith, 2, and Aura Smith, 3 1/2, check out some of the offerings at downtown Tipp City’s Topsy Turvy Toys. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 31 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instead of scouring Amazon or large retail chains for the perfect toys or children’s games and other items, visit a local toy store like Topsy Turvy Toys. The Tipp City toy store boasts an impressive selection of rare and inventive toys and interactive games that prove to be the perfect gift for every child, no matter their age.

During the holiday season, the toy store stocks special items, like the Pindaloo juggling toy, Playmobil and LEGO Advent Calendars, Smart Max and Magnatile building toys, telescopes and microscopes, science and art kits and games to play at holiday gatherings.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE BOOK LOVER

Browse Awhile Books

Bill Jones, owner of Browse Awhile Books, stands outside his shop in Tipp City.

Location: 118 E. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This local (supposedly haunted) bookstore is one of the most beloved treasures in the downtown area, specializing in used, rare and out-of-print books in a variety of subjects that include fiction, mystery, cookbooks, history, classics, religion, science fiction/fantasy and more.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE COSMETICS LOVER

Living Simply Soap

Living Simply Soap in Tipp City sells more than 100 types of homemade soaps. Tanya Brown, the owner, keeps the shelves stocked.

Location: 112 East W. Main St., Tipp City

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the past several years, Living Simply Soap has been a shopping staple in the downtown Tipp City area. Living Simply Soap sells handmade olive oil soaps, lotions, creams, deodorants, bath bombs, bath salts, body sprays, room sprays, soap dishes, organic soaps, lip balms, scrubs, special occasion gifts, candles, tart melts, bath brushes and sponges. Those who are purchasing gifts at the store can have their items wrapped for them, free of charge, on site.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE MUSIC LOVER

Omega Music

April's First Friday events included the opening of Beaute Box and re-opening of Spice Paradise, A Kentucky-Derby themed fashion show put on by BRIM and Clash, and a 35th anniversary party for Omega Music. Yellow Cab Tavern hosted its annual Crafty Con featuring over 30 artisans, while the Dayton Visual Arts Center previewed its annual Art Auction. Another local artist, photographer Laura James, held an opening reception for her space at Crane Studios Market. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 318 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No matter their record collection, you are sure to find the perfect gift for that vinyl lover in your life at Omega Music in the Oregon District. The record store boasts an incredibly impressive collection of records, CDs, tapes and more.

Skeleton Dust Records

It’s been nearly a decade since Guided By Voices leader Robert Pollard had his first art show in New York City. Now, he’s exhibiting his original collages in Dayton. His first hometown show, Robert Pollard: Don t Let Them In, is being presented at Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St., Dayton, through December. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 133 E. Third St., Dayton

Hours: Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday from 1:30-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Located in the Fire Blocks District, Skeleton Dust Records carries the perfect swag for the most discerning music snob in your life, along with a plethora of records for every music lover.

🎁GIFTS FOR THE NATURE LOVER

The Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop

The Aullwood Audubon Nature Store and Gift Shop has moved to Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, while the nature center undergoes renovations. The gift shop is a celebration of nature with something for all ages. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Location: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Special holiday shopping runs through Thursday, Dec. 24

While the nature center undergoes renovations, the Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop has moved to Aullwood Farm. The gift shop is the perfect place to find that gift for the nature lover in your life.

Among the many gift items are a large selection of books about birds, bird feeders, scarves, jewelry, holiday-themed items and music CDs recorded by Chris Rowlands, the outreach environmental educator at Aullwood Audubon.

LAST-MINUTE GUIDES BY SHOPPING CENTER:

The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Shoppers head to out to Fairfield Commons Mall to find the last minute perfect gifts on Saturday Dec. 20. Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

Hours: The mall is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., while individual hours of stores within the mall may vary.

Where to find gifts for the fashion-obsessed: Abercrombie & Fitch, Aeropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Buckle, H&M, Hollister Co., Pacsun, Charlotte Russe, Hot Topic and more.

Where to find gifts for the younger crowd: Build-a-Bear Workshop, Claire’s, GameStop, Go! Calendars, Games and Toys, Spencer’s and more.

Where to find gifts for the tech-obsessed: F.Y.E., GameStop and more.

Where to create your own specialty gifts: Alex and Ani, Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers, Buckeye Room, Burlap & Birch, Holiday Traditions, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Kay Jewelers, Occasionally Yours, Reichley’s Hallmark and more.

One-stop shopping: Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Macy’s.

The Greene Town Center

The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek opened in 2006 and is now boasting more than 100 shops and restaurants in the mixed retail open shopping center. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Location: 4452 Buckeye Ln., Beavercreek

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., though individual stores may operate with different hours.

Where to find gifts for the fashion-obsessed: American Eagle, Buckle, Eddie Bauer, Express, Forever 21, Francesca’s, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Tilly’s, Torrid, Victoria’s Secret and more.

Where to find gifts for the beauty-obsessed: bareMinerals, Bath & Body Works, Ideal Image, Massage Envy, Sephora, ULTA Beauty and more.

Where to find gifts for the jewelry-obsessed: Kay Jewelers, Occasionally Yours, Pandora, Sonny’s Diamonds and more.

One-stop shopping: Nordstrom Rack and Von Maur.

The Dayton Mall

The Dayton Mall is adding two new restaurants and a spa/facial/massage business. Outback Steakhouse is building at site of the now closed Sears Auto, McAlister's Deli is and Hand & Stone Spa are opening in The Village at Dayton Mall. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Location: 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

Hours: Open on Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., though individual stores may have different hours.

Where to find gifts for the fashion-obsessed: Aeropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Buckle, H&M, Hollister Co., Pacsun, Zumiez, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Torrid and more.

Where to find gifts for the younger crowd: Disney, GameStop, Spencer Gifts and more.

Where to find gifts for the beauty-obsessed: Bath & Body Works, Couture Beauty Co., MAC Cosmetics, Sephora, T&M Perfume, ULTA Beauty and more.

Where to create your own specialty gifts: Brenda’s Crafts, Holiday Traditions, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Kay Jewelers, Things Remembered, Treasure Trove Collectibles and more.

One-stop shopping: Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Macy’s.

Liberty Center

Shoppers walk through the Foundry at Liberty Center, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Liberty Center is celebrating their one year anniversary this weekend. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township

Hours: Open on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., though the hours of individual stores may vary.

Where to find gifts for the fashion-obsessed: American Eagle, Buckle, Chico’s, Eddie Bauer, Express, Francesca’s, H&M, Hollister Co., Hot Topic, Old Navy, Pacsun, Torrid, Victoria’s Secret, White House Black Market, Zumiez and more.

Where to find gifts for the younger crowd: Build-a-Bear, Dillard’s and more.

Where to find gifts for the beauty-obsessed: Bath & Body Works, Lush, Yankee Candle and more.

Where to create your own specialty gifts: Jake’s Toggery, Occasionally Yours, Rose & Remington and more.

One-stop shopping: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dillard’s.