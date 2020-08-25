Ribbon-cutting set for next week at Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

“We’re getting such a great, warm reception from the community,” Sherri Zelen said when the bar and restaurant first opened its doors. “Everyone is so happy we opened this place back up. One man was in tears because he remembered his parents used to bring him here to the Green Lantern when he was a child.”

Explore New vegan restaurant set to open Labor Day weekend in Dayton

The former Green Lantern traces its history back more than a century, and it has served as a local watering hole for many decades just north of the Dayton city limits. Its former owner, Marge Belme, died in April 2018, and the bar had been shuttered for several months when the Zelens purchased it.